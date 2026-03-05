Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Fisk University Students Win $40K Scholarship In Experian Financial Pitch Contest The students won for their social media-led "FinCheck" marketing campaign.







Four students at Fisk University have received a $40K scholarship after winning Experian and HomeFree-USA’s 2026 #IYKYK pitch competition.

The competition served to incorporate student-driven marketing ideas into Experian’s Big Financial Friend (BFF) campaign. The winning Team F2, comprised of students Hannah Daniel, Habeebah Dawodu, Remi Adeshina, and Kanchan Thapa, secured a second consecutive win for the HBCU.

Their acclaimed strategy, “FinCheck,” takes inspiration from a daily trend that has already made waves on social media. Instead of the popular “fit check,” the social-first campaign encourages Gen-Z to tap into their “FinCheck.” These videos will “normalize discussions around financial health, making it as routine and shareable as personal style,” as detailed in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The idea will also bring student and influencer-led activations to campuses nationwide. However, it primarily aims to introduce financial health practices such as credit locking and subscription services. The students expressed their own joy at winning again for Fisk, as they hope to shed more light on this initiative toward financial literacy.

“We came into this competition and said we’re going to put our best foot forward, we’re going to get up here, have fun, and we’re going to leave a lasting impact. This is just beyond words,” said Fisk biology major and Team F2 captain, Hannah Daniel.

The pitch competition has expanded the mission set by the Experian Credit Academy and the overarching Center for Financial Advancement. Its partnership with the National Urban League also brought several hundred students from multiple HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions. These scholars participated in credit education sessions and workshops, while offering financial awareness and services to this demographic.

With an ingrained purpose to make financial wellness accessible and empowering for the next generation, the Credit Academy has also leaned into ways to better connect with co-eds, leaning on student-led strategies to create impactful campaigns. The #IYKYK Pitch competition allowed students to apply their lessons to real-life strategy, while making them the Big Financial Friends in their own collegiate circles and diverse communities.

“Experian’s Credit Academy and #IYKYK Pitch Competition aims to modernize and normalize the conversation around money and credit in a fun and culturally relevant way for young adults. Our partnerships with HomeFree-USA, CFA, and the National Urban League are essential in helping us reach and empower the next generation of leaders. We were inspired to see how these scholars lean into the learning and proactively share their knowledge as BFFs for their peers and communities,” said Raudy Perez, senior director of External Inclusion and Belonging Partnerships for Experian North America.

As the Experian Credit Academy continues its investment in the financial savviness of Gen-Z, these HBCU scholars are doing their part to lead this movement.

