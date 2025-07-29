Travel and Leisure by Jeroslyn JoVonn These 5 Eastern Caribbean Islands Offer Citizenship Through Real Estate Investment As more Americans seek dual citizenship, here are five Caribbean nations offering it through real estate investment.







If you’re among the growing number of Americans considering jumping ship to a country with more peace than drama, five predominantly Black foreign neighbors offer citizenship in exchange for home ownership.

Recent studies revealed a record surge in Americans applying for British citizenship between January and March, coinciding with the start of Donald Trump’s second presidential term. But if you’re seeking a second home that’s closer to the U.S. and offers stronger Black representation, consider Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Grenada, and St. Lucia.

These five Eastern Caribbean nations offer citizenship through real estate investment (CBI) starting at $200,000 (£145,000) and going up to $400,000. Along with owning a home on a sunny, Black-led island, the passport provides visa-free travel to as many as 150 countries, including the UK and Europe’s Schengen zone.

“Up to 70% of all buyers right now are wanting citizenship, and the vast majority are from the U.S.,” Nadia Dyson, owner of Luxury Locations in Antigua, told the BBC.

Dyson points to the U.S. political climate as a major factor driving Americans to buy homes that come with citizenship in the Caribbean.

“We don’t talk politics with them, but the unstable political landscape [in the U.S.] is definitely a factor,” Dyson said. “This time last year, it was all lifestyle buyers and a few CBI. Now they’re all saying, ‘I want a house with citizenship’. We’ve never sold so many before.”

The investment requirements differ by island. Antigua and Barbuda requires a minimum real estate investment of $400,000, with the property held for at least five years. St. Kitts and Nevis requires a $400,000 investment for direct ownership or $200,000 for shared ownership. Dominica requires a minimum of $200,000 in real estate, Grenada requires at least $220,000 in approved properties, and St. Lucia requires a $300,000 investment, also held for at least five years.

In addition to property purchases, other routes to Caribbean citizenship by investment often include a one-time donation to a national development fund or similar program. These range from $200,000 in Dominica for a single applicant to $250,000 for a primary applicant with up to three dependents in Dominica and St. Kitts, or a minimum $260,000 donation to the University of the West Indies in Antigua.

U.S. citizens made up the majority of Caribbean citizenship-by-investment (CBI) applications over the past year, according to investment migration experts Henley & Partners. Other top applicant countries include Ukraine, Turkey, Nigeria, and China.

Overall, Caribbean CBI applications have risen by 12% since the fourth quarter of 2024. Beyond the Caribbean, countries like Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, and Malta also offer citizenship or residency through investment.

