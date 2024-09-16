Black Enterprise Global by Sidnee Michelle Douyon How Carnival Restored Joy In St. Lucia And Across The Caribbean After Hurricane Beryl From Saint Lucia to Grenada, the spirit of carnival could not be tamed even after the harsh conditions of Hurricane Beryl.







Hurricane Beryl was a significant and destructive storm that struck the Caribbean in June and July. Forming as a tropical storm in late June, Beryl rapidly strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane while moving westward across the Atlantic. By early July, it made landfall on several Caribbean islands, including Saint Lucia and Dominica, between July 2 and July 4.

The hurricane’s strong winds, reaching 110 mph, and torrential rains caused severe flooding and landslides, particularly in Dominica, where many areas were rendered inaccessible due to road damage and debris. The storm also led to widespread power outages and damage to infrastructure, including homes and public buildings.

In Saint Lucia, coastal areas experienced significant storm surges and flooding, damaging businesses and disrupting daily life. As Beryl continued its path, it also affected parts of Puerto Rico and the northern Leeward Islands, exacerbating existing vulnerabilities in these regions.

However, Hurricane Beryl was no match for the Caribbean people’s strength, tenacity, and determination. Carnivals across the Caribbean proceeded as scheduled. From Grenanda’s “Spice Mas” to the Saint Lucia Carnival, the spirit of the celebration could not be tamed. Saint Lucia Tourism officials and carnival attendees spoke to BLACK ENTERPRISE about their experiences.

“As head of marketing for the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, carnival was instrumental in reviving the island’s spirit after Hurricane Beryl, especially with the impact felt across the region. The festival acted as a vibrant symbol of resilience and unity, bringing together locals and visitors alike in celebration. It provided a much-needed boost to the island’s economy and morale. The national activities, private parties, colorful parades, and the energetic Dennery Segment and Soca music helped to restore a sense of normalcy and joy, proving that even in the face of adversity, Lucian Carnival remains a source of strong cultural heritage and happiness,” said Jenelle Ernest, head of marketing for the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

She continued, “Carnival, to me, represents much more than just a festival; it is a profound expression of cultural identity and community spirit. It’s a time when people come together to celebrate life, music, and tradition in a way that transcends everyday concerns. The vibrant costumes, infectious rhythms, and collective energy capture the essence of our shared heritage and joy. It’s a reminder of the power of unity and the importance of celebrating our roots, which is both invigorating and deeply meaningful. Carnival is all about –- the culture, the people, the vibes.”

When asked how we can further elevate the Saint Lucia Carnival and other events beyond, she responded, “To amplify Saint Lucia Carnival and similar festivals across the Caribbean, several continued efforts are essential.”

She explained, “First, investing in high-quality marketing and branding campaigns to showcase the unique aspects of each carnival is crucial. Building partnerships with international travel and tourism agencies, as well as celebrities and influencers, helped us reach a broader audience. Finally, fostering collaborations between international carnivals and Caribbean islands to create joint marketing strategies and shared events has helped to amplify Saint Lucia’s appeal as a carnival destination.”

Carnival chaser Mellisa Deandre has toured the world, participating in carnivals from Brazil to Trinidad and Tobago. She explained, “One of the many reasons I love carnival is because it gives everyone a chance, from lawyers to construction workers, to let their hair down and enjoy beautiful music, people, and culture. I travel with a group of both Caribbean and non-Caribbean people who are doctors, entrepreneurs, politicians, and more–who use carnivals as a way to stop thinking about work and immerse themselves in something much greater. Being here in Saint Lucia was just what I needed after witnessing the devastation from Beryl. Carnival is a celebration of freedom from oppression that can be enjoyed by everyone!”

Between the vibrant and loving culture of Saint Lucia and Caribbean-based carnivals abroad, joy seems to be the theme. As Caribbean islands continue to deal with climate change caused by numerous larger nations, tourism officials and carnival chasers alike, agree on one thing: amplifying and protecting carnivals worldwide is a must to continue bringing joy to the islands that deserve it the most.

