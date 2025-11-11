News by Mary Spiller Formerly Incarcerated Man Warns How ‘5 Minutes Of Emotion’ Cost 20 Years In Prison A resurfaced Facebook post by user “Felon Love” has sparked powerful online reactions after he shared how a single emotional decision led to two decades behind bars — and a lifetime of regret.







An Oct. 25 repost of a Dec. 21, 2024 Facebook post has gone viral for highlighting a vulnerable story from a user known as Felon Love about the events that led to him going to prison.

Felon Love began the original post, “5 minutes cost me 20 YEARS of my life because I made a permanent decision off a temporary emotion.”

He continued, “Here’s how it played out: 1 Minute: Felt disrespected. 3 Minutes: Fight broke out in the club. 1 Minute: Pulled the [gun].”

Felon Love then explained the result of the fight that escalated out of hand. He wrote, “20 Year Prison Sentence. Missed my son’s birth and his first 20 birthdays. Missed my daughters’ birthdays from ages 2-22. $100k in legal fees and a lifetime of “what ifs.”

Felon Love’s story has inspired an outpouring of emotional comments, with others offering their comforts, stories of their own, and pieces of advice.

One user wrote, “Controlling your emotions is not talked about enough! Hating someone more than loving yourself and your freedom is insane! I hope this post help others.”

Another agreed on the merit of the post to hopefully help other young men, writing, “A smart man learns from HIS mistakes, and wise man learns from OTHERS mistakes. Listen up youngstas.”

Some chimed in with stories of their own. “Yeah I just did 20 for something similar and owe more than that along with 15 years paper brother, but I am free and living right, keep ya head up fam we can make it right!”

According to Pew Research, nearly 47,000 people in the U.S. lost their lives to gun-related injuries in 2023, according to newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The total — 46,728 deaths — marks the third-highest annual figure on record, including a record-setting 27,300 suicides. While overall gun deaths declined for the second year in a row, the numbers remain historically high. Firearms were involved in roughly 79% of murders nationwide, accounting for 17,927 of the 22,830 recorded homicides — one of the highest shares since 1968, when the CDC first began tracking such data.

Felon Love concluded his post with a piece of advice.

“ONE emotional decision cost me TWO DECADES away from my family, my freedom, and my life. Those 5 minutes of emotion can change EVERYTHING. The trade-off is never worth it. THINK BEFORE YOU ACT!!”

