Diddy’s Prison Exit: Release Date Is Officially Set

The Bureau of Prisons recently revealed the expected release date for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prison term.

The entertainment mogul, serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted of violating the Mann Act, will be released on May 8, 2028. Complex Magazine retrieved the information through online records.

The calculation from the Bureau of Prisons may have taken into account Diddy’s incarceration since September 2024, after he was arrested and accused of sex trafficking, operating a criminal enterprise, and transporting to engage in prostitution. Federal rules mandate that, if he meets certain qualifications, he can serve just 85% of his prison sentence.

The news about his release date comes after TMZ reported the conditions the controversial entertainment mogul will be required to follow upon completing his prison sentence. The “No Way Out” producer will have five years of supervised probation. He will also be subjected to searches and cannot contact any of the victims who testified against him in his trial.

Diddy must enroll in an outpatient treatment program for drug abuse and mental health issues, which would include being required to take medicine prescribed to him, unless instructed otherwise by a healthcare provider. He must also be enrolled and participate in an approved program for domestic violence.

The convicted felon will not be able to own, possess, or have any access to firearms or other destructive devices.

Diddy still has not been assigned to his next home for the next several years. Judge Arun Subramanian said he should be imprisoned as close as possible to the New York City Metropolitan area. The disgraced producer’s attorneys requested that he serve his sentence in New Jersey at FCI Fort Dix, which has an acclaimed drug treatment program. Since that is not a decision he can make, Judge Subramanian says the Bureau of Prisons will determine the prison where he will serve his time.

