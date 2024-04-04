New Reports Claim Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Documentaries Are ‘In The Works’

At least five production companies are gearing up to create documentaries about Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that producers have been gathering information to produce documentaries that will cover the beleaguered mogul’s ongoing legal battles, which include allegations of sexual assault. According to the report, production companies have developed a heightened interest in documenting Combs’ fall from grace after Homeland Security raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25.

During the raid in Los Angeles, footage shows officers entering the home with their guns drawn. They seized firearms and phones from the home. Combs wasn’t at either residence when the raids occurred. His two sons, Justin and Christian “King” Combs, were handcuffed during the Los Angeles raid but were not arrested. Combs’ attorney, Aaron Dyer, slammed Homeland Security for its “excessive” actions and maintained his client’s innocence.

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.” Dyer told Billboard.

According to TMZ, at least five production companies have contacted people who have worked with Combs, including recording artists Aubrey O’dey and Cassie, who filed a lawsuit against the rapper in November 2023. The outlet reports that production companies have contacted dancers, former Bad Boy Records employees, and producers on MTV’s Making The Band.

As of now, the former Revolt Media chairman has not been officially charged with a crime but faces five civil lawsuits where he has been accused of human trafficking, rape, and drugging victims against their will. The hip-hop mogul has denied all the allegations.