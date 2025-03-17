HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Southern University Places Fraternity Leader On Leave As Investigation Into Death Of Caleb Wilson Unfolds Safiyy Abdel-Ra'oof served as the assistant director of bands at the school







Southern University has placed the leader of its Omega Psi Phi chapter on leave amid an investigation into Caleb Wilson’s death during a fraternity ritual.

The school suspended Safiyy Abdel-Ra’oof from his duties as the assistant director of bands. Wilson also performed as a member of their “Human Jukebox” marching band.

Abdel-Ra’oof is also the president of the Omega Psi Phi’s Lambda Alpha graduate chapter. The organization oversees Southern’s Beta Sima undergraduate chapter. WBR-Z also confirmed that the leave started weeks ago, two days after Wilson died Feb. 26.

“Safiyy Abdel-Ra’oof has been on administrative leave (30 days) since Feb. 28, 2025,” wrote a spokesperson for Southern to the local news outlet. “No further comment will be made on this personnel matter.”

Wilson died from several punches to the chest during an alleged hazing ritual for the fraternity at a Baton Rouge warehouse. After taking several blows alongside fellow pledges, the 20-year-old reportedly collapsed into a seizure. Members present at the scene later transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations by authorities and the school have waged on, with the former leading to several arrests of students involved in punching the pledges. Caleb McCray, Isaiah Smith, and Kyle Thurman all currently face charges of criminal hazing. McCray, who reportedly punched Wilson himself, also received an additional charge for manslaughter.

While both investigations are underway, Wilson’s school and local community continue to mourn the loss. The HBCU, where Wilson also studied engineering, held a memorial on their Baton Rouge Campus Mar. 14. The beloved student’s burial services took place the next day with hundreds in attendance at his childhood church in Kenner, Louisiana.

“I know this man had a purpose, and he finished the purpose God brought him here for,” said Deacon Aaron Harris in his eulogy obtained by Nola.com.

“Caleb Wilson was a caring person. He was a person who loved God, and God loved him.”

Southern has also suspended all student activities in light of Wilson’s tragic death. The school has forbidden any new members from joining its other Black Greek Letter organizations at this time.

