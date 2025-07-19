News by Mary Spiller Southern University Expels Omega Psi Phi Fraternity After Hazing Death Of Student Caleb Wilson A university investigation found the fraternity responsible for Wilson’s death during a violent initiation ritual.







Southern University has officially removed the Omega Psi Phi fraternity from its campus following the hazing death of student Caleb Wilson. The expulsion was made public on July 18, though university officials said the decision had been in effect since April 24.

According to a university spokesperson, the school’s Division of Student Affairs found the fraternity responsible for the incident that led to Wilson’s death and took disciplinary action against the Beta Sigma chapter.

As a result, the fraternity is no longer recognized as a student organization at Southern University and must remove all associated symbols from campus. That includes fraternity plots, benches, monuments, trees, and any other items marking Omega Psi Phi’s presence.

According to WAFB, the move follows the death of 20-year-old Caleb Wilson, a mechanical engineering major and talented trumpet player in Southern’s renowned Human Jukebox marching band.

Wilson collapsed during a hazing ritual at a Baton Rouge warehouse and later died from his injuries.

Initially, fraternity members told authorities that Wilson had been hit while playing basketball at a park. They dropped him off at the hospital wearing only socks and sweatpants. However, the truth later emerged that Wilson had been repeatedly punched in the chest during a fraternity ritual.

Three fraternity members — Caleb McCray, 24; Kyle Thurman, 25; and Isaiah Smith, 29 — were arrested in connection with the hazing. All three face charges of criminal hazing, while McCray also faces a manslaughter charge for allegedly delivering the fatal blows.

Police say the pledges were lined up and punched four times in the chest while wearing black boxing gloves, which were later recovered from the warehouse.

Isaiah Smith, who was the chapter’s dean of pledges, was responsible for organizing the recruitment events, including the ritual that led to Wilson’s death. His father, Todd Smith, was leasing the Woodcrest Drive warehouse where the hazing took place for his business, California Hardwood Floors.

The university has not issued further comments but confirmed that the fraternity has lost all privileges and must dismantle its presence on campus in full.

