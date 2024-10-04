by Jeroslyn JoVonn Flatbush Recognized Among 38 Coolest Neighborhoods In the World The neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, gets its due.







Flatbush, Brooklyn, is gaining recognition for its lively culture and community, earning a spot on Time Out‘s list of “The 38 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World.”

The global travel and leisure outlet consulted with its worldwide network of local experts to pinpoint the coolest neighborhoods worldwide. Flatbush is one of eight U.S. cities on the list. The Brooklyn community ranked No. 17 among the 38 cities recognized globally.

Flatbush is being hailed as New York’s coolest neighborhood at the moment, thanks to its proximity to Prospect Park—recognized as New York City’s best park—and its diverse array of Black-owned businesses and vibrant culture. Located along Flatbush, Nostrand, Church, and Utica Avenues, Flatbush boasts the largest and most diverse Caribbean-American-Latinx community outside the West Indies, according to Caribbeing.

Many Caribbean immigrants settled in Flatbush, Brooklyn, in the 1960s and 1970s following the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 and New York City offering job opportunities in high-demand sectors such as healthcare, education, and domestic care. Flatbush represented upward mobility for West Indian families who were moving from more crowded and less well-maintained housing in Crown Heights.

Today, the lively neighborhood is dubbed the “Little Caribbean” as it serves as a hub of Caribbean culture, community, shopping, and food. The impact of its artists, business owners, creators, and residents is evident in vibrant locales such as Peppa’s Jerk Chicken, Lips Cafe, and Bodega Lounge, as well as during the annual West Indian Day Parade, which fills Eastern Parkway with dancing every Labor Day weekend.

Flatbush’s spirited tree-lined streets have housed icons like Joey Bada$$, Busta Rhymes, and Barbra Streisand, and continues to attract major talents, particularly to the historic Kings Theatre. Other famous faces either born and raised in Flatbush include Neil Diamond, Norman Mailer, and Talib Kweli.

Time Out has created a one-day itinerary showcasing some of the neighborhood’s best highlights to encourage travelers to include Flatbush in their next NYC visit. The outlet suggests visitors start their day at Allan’s Bakery to avoid the expected crowd eager for its flaky currant rolls.

Next, explore the shops at Flatbush Central, the African Record Centre, and the new Little Caribbean Duty-Free at 1399 Nostrand, all while enjoying fresh sorrel from Hibiscus Brew. For lunch or dinner, be sure to stop by Aunts et Uncles and Peppa’s. End your night with drinks at Bodega Lounge, known for hosting events ranging from wine tastings to mixers, or Miss Barbs, which serves excellent coffee and wine.

Other US cities that made Time Out’s list of the coolest neighborhoods in the world include Kerns in Portland, Oregon, at No. 5; Little River in Miami, which came in at No. 12; and East Hollywood in Los Angeles at No. 26.