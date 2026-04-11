Sports by Mary Spiller Flavor Flav Donates Sports Gear To Massachusetts Youth Center In Community Initiative The Hip-Hop icon is partnering with Harvard College and Franklin Sports to support after-school programs.







Flavor Flav contributed a large collection of athletic equipment to a youth center in Cambridge, Mass., recently, aiming to support local after-school activities and teen programming. The donation, made in collaboration with Harvard College and Franklin Sports, was delivered to the Frisoli Youth Center earlier this month, according to a city announcement.

The contribution included a wide range of gear, such as basketballs, soccer balls, tennis balls, football equipment, nets, and other recreational supplies intended to expand programming opportunities for young participants.

City officials said the items will enhance existing programs designed for students in grades four through eight, as well as evening activities serving teenagers between the ages of 14 and 19. The center is one of several city-operated facilities focused on youth engagement and development.

In describing the mission behind these programs, the city emphasized their broader impact to Boston Local News : “CYP’s purpose is to provide Cambridge youth and teens with a just, joyful, and caring community where they forge healthy relationships, discover who they are, and develop new skills.”

The Frisoli Youth Center, located on Willow Street and overseen by the Department of Human Service Programs, plays a key role in helping young people stay active and connected within their community.

Flav’s visit to the region extended beyond the donation, as reported by WCVB. Over the weekend, he made appearances at major sporting events in nearby Boston, including throwing a ceremonial first pitch at a Red Sox game and attending a Celtics matchup.

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a founding figure of the influential Hip-Hop group Public Enemy, Flavor Flav has remained active in public life through both entertainment and community outreach efforts.

The latest initiative reflects his continued involvement in youth-focused causes, using his platform to support opportunities for the next generation.

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