Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Flavor Flav Offers Jordan Chiles Bronze Clock As Her Olympic Medal Remains In Limbo Flav offered Chiles a bronze clock as her medal remains in jeopardy.







Flavor Flav is stepping in to provide a unique solution to Jordan Chiles’ Olympic medal scandal. The entertainer offered to gift Chiles a bronze clock in lieu of her original award.

Chiles was ordered to return her Olympic bronze medal, earned for her performance in the Gymnastics Floor Final, after a controversial ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). While the U.S. Olympics and Paralympics Committee continues to “fight for justice” on Chile’s behalf, Flav has his own remedy to the problem.

On Aug. 12, he offered the bronze clock with an actual pendant made to show that he meant business. The next day, he revealed the medal’s potential replacement while letting the 23-year-old gymnast know he “gots” her back.

“USA gonna Fight The Powers that be,” he wrote in the caption, referencing his hit song with former rap group Public Enemy. “But in the meantime, between time[…]I gots yo back @jordanchiles. Hit me up.”

Chiles, however, may not have seen the special gift. The athlete announced a social media break to protect her mental health as the issue rages on. Moreover, despite efforts and new evidence presented by the U.S. to support Chiles’ claim, the CAS has maintained its recent decision to strip her of her medal.

While the news has rocked the national gymnastics team, Flav’s input hopes to be a consolation prize to the disheartened athlete. Throughout the Olympics, Flav has been instrumental in the festivities, especially in U.S. Women’s Water Polo. The hype man-turned-sponsor even signed a 5-year contract to support the team in May.

“As a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports — imma personally sponsor you, my girl,” commented Flav. “Whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team. My manager is in touch with your agent, and imma use all my relationships and resources to help all y’all even more. That’s a FLAVOR FLAV promise.”

It’s clear that Flav’s sentiment extends to Women’s Gymnastics. With Flav at the reins, Chiles can keep something bronze around her neck despite the circumstances.

RELATED CONTENT: Olympian Dominique Dawes Says She Won’t Allow Her Children To Endure What She Did in Gymnastics