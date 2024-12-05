Flavor Flav Has Questions After Being Booted Out Of Backstreet Boys’ Dressing Room

Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav took to social media to reveal that he was kicked out of The Backstreet Boys’ dressing room on Dec. 4 while attending the official Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting in the heart of New York City.

In a since-deleted tweet, the reality TV star expressed disappointment in what took place earlier in the night. He claims that security from NBC escorted him out of the pop band’s dressing room after being told network heads did not want him in the area where they approached him. He seemed perplexed as he mentioned that a social media person who worked for the company even “came up” to him to get some content to post on social media.

“I feel weird. I was invited to the Rockefeller Tree Lighting tonite, and I was escorted to see my boys-THE BACKSTREET BOYS- and we were backstage in their dressing room, security came up to me and says @nbc does not want me in this area and I need to leave. At the same time, their social media woman came up and asked to capture social content. What did I ever do to NBC or anyone?? all I ever do is try to spread joy and love … and I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics.”

An X user with over 100,000 followers with the handle Art Candee reposted the deleted entry by Flavor.

Flavor Flav got kicked out of the tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Plaza tonight for no reason. Shame on NBC. pic.twitter.com/PJXbjqKd7F — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) December 5, 2024

Flav posted photos and a video clip from his interaction with The Backstreet Boys on another social media platform, Threads.

View on Threads

The “911 is a Joke” recording artist eventually returned to the X platform and admitted that he deleted the entry describing what happened at the Christmas tree lighting.

“I deleted the tweet,” Flav said in a follow-up post. “But my spirit is broken.”

I deleted the tweet,,, but my spirit is broken. — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) December 5, 2024

