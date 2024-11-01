Harris Finds Trump’s ‘Like It Or Not’ Comment ‘Offensive To Everybody’

As Americans inch closer to Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is honing in on her message that her opponent, former President Donald Trump, is the worst option for women and women’s rights. During a campaign rally in the battleground state of Nevada, she told people that Trump’s latest comment that he would protect women whether they “like it or not” shows that he does not understand women’s rights to make decisions about their own lives and bodies.

“I think it’s offensive to everybody, by the way,” the AP reports Harris stated before a day of campaigning in Nevada and Arizona on Oct. 31

During a rally in Phoenix, she doubled down on her message, stating, “He simply does not respect the freedom of women or the intelligence of women to know what’s in their own best interests and make decisions accordingly. But we trust women.”

Harris has maintained consistent messaging as she crisscrosses the country to campaign. Women’s rights is one issue she hopes will influence women voters at the polls as Trump continues to struggle with the demographic.

Meanwhile, during a rally on Oct. 30 in the battleground state of Wisconsin, Trump reportedly admitted to his supporters that aides have urged him to refrain from using the term “protector” when discussing women’s rights because it’s “inappropriate.” Right after, he signals that he’s not dropping the word from his vocabulary. He went a step further and told the crowd that he told his aides, “Well, I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not. I am going to protect them.”

Political pundits have highlighted that his statements are often contradictory, especially since he appointed three justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, ultimately forming the conservative majority ruling overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022. Earlier in the year, Trump bragged about his role in overturning the constitutional right, calling it “a miracle,” as CBS reports.

While his messaging isn’t consistent, Trump occasionally states that he believes that abortion rights should be left to the states.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Reportedly Set To Endorse Kamala Harris At Houston Rally Appearance