Flight Attendant Axed From Alaska Airlines After Twerking On Plane

Alaska Airlines has reportedly fired a flight attendant, Nelle Diala, after she posted a video on her twerking while working on the plane.

According to Where Is The Buzz, Diala posted a TikTok upon her transition into an official employee. In the clip, Diala began to twerk on the empty aircraft during a layover.

“Ghetto bih till I D-I-E, don’t let the uniform fool you,” she captioned the initially celebratory post.

However, commentators did not find her video amusing. Instead, they referred to it as disrespectful to the profession.

“You don’t respect the uniform, you don’t respect your job then,” wrote one social media user.

As the video made its rounds on TikTok, Alaska Airlines caught wind of what many deemed as inappropriate behavior while on the clock. Upon their review, the Alaska promptly terminated her newly-established contract.

The former flight attendant posted another video about her firing, calling the world “sensitive” for attacking her on the playful dancing.

“I never thought a single moment would cost me everything, ” expressed Diala. “Can’t even be yourself anymore, without the world being so sensitive. What’s wrong with a little twerk before work, people act like they never did that before.”

Since her firing, Diala shared a GoFundMe to help alleviate some bills since she lost the source of income. She explained how the innocent video cost her the dream job, and has raised over $2800 of her out of her $12k goal.

“One day, during a layover, I posted a lighthearted video on my personal social media account,” she wrote on the website. “It was a harmless clip that was recorded at 6 am while waiting 2 hours for pilots. I was also celebrating the end of probation and making it out of a hard upbringing in San Francisco, LIFE-something many people in the industry could relate to. The video went viral overnight, but instead of love and support, it brought unexpected scrutiny. Although it was a poor decision on my behalf I didn’t think it would cost me my dream job.”

In the meantime, Diala still has her side hustles that include a lingerie and dessert business. However, Alaska Airlines has not commented on the matter. Despite this, a debate remains ongoing about her behavior and how Black women having fun at work are perceived versus their white counterparts.

