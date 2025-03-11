Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Flo Rida Wants His Plaza In Miami Gardens To Be A Place for Black Businesses To Thrive Flo Rida is the proud owner of Cloverleaf Plaza, Miami Gardens' first Black-owned plaza.







Rapper Flo Rida wants to turn Cloverleaf Plaza in his hometown of Miami Gardens, Florida, into something special.

Flo Rida, born Tramar Lacel Dillard, along with his business partner Lee “Freezy” Prince, bought the property two years ago.

For the first time since the plaza’s construction in 1955, the property is under Black ownership and management. It is the first Black-owned plaza in Miami Gardens, Miami Herald reports.

Since taking over, the rapper has infused the area with fresh energy, positively impacting the local Black business community.

“We just thought that this would be a great staple,” Flo Rida said. “After purchasing the club, Studio 183, we looked at making an investment, buying the entire plaza.”

Grace Vernon, 74, has run her flower shop, Flowers by Grace, in Cloverleaf Plaza for 30 years.

“It gives you a sense of pride and just overall feeling so good to know that we’ve come this far, as far as I’m concerned, where you can see someone who looks like you, doing good things and great things,” Vernon said.

Flo Rida, a native of Carol City (now Miami Gardens), has achieved success in music with hits like the 2007 chart-topper “Low,” featuring fellow Florida native T-Pain, and “Wild Ones,” but he’s long had an interest in business.

In 2023, Flo Rida purchased Studio 183, an upscale lounge near Cloverleaf Plaza. He also had a long-term partnership as a brand ambassador for the energy drink company Celsius, which led to him winning a landmark lawsuit for breach of contract. The rapper was awarded $82.6 million, which he has since reinvested into the city that helped shape his success.

Flo Rida and Prince acquired the Cloverleaf Plaza for $10 million through his business, Strong Arm Entertainment. The plaza is home to a bustling stretch of shopping centers, including Miami Gardens Square and the Lincoln Square Office Building.

They are among just two percent of Black people who own nonresidential commercial real estate. Just three percent of Black households own commercial properties (excluding residential), compared to 8 percent of white households, studies show.

Tenants of the plaza are applauding Flo Rida and Prince for the work they’re doing to improve the property.

“I see that they’re trying to fix up the plaza and make it a little more presentable for us and for our customers. So that’s a welcomed change,” Vernon said.

“It’s 100 percent better than before; it’s well-kept. We have security guards,” said Nicole Ward, owner of Prestige Beauty Salon. “Mr. Freezy is constantly in the plaza. So you feel safe. He’s always around. You can get to him easily with any problem.”

The next phase for Cloverleaf Plaza includes an exterior renovation featuring a fresh coat of paint and resurfaced asphalt, all while businesses continue to operate as usual.

“You might own a house and things like that, but growing up just looking at high rises and things like that, the first thing is not to think that you can own it,” Flo Rida said. “Maybe you have a spot there, but you won’t really own it. So to actually own our own plaza is just phenomenal.”

