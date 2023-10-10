Mother Of Flo Rida’s Son Agrees To Settle Lawsuit For $40M After Son Fell From Apartment Building

Earlier this year, on Mar. 4, Zohar Dillard, the 6-year-old son of recording artist Tramar Lacel Dillard or Flo Rida, fell from an apartment where he and his mother, Alexis Adams, lived. The fall left the boy with pelvic fractures, left metatarsal fractures, grade three liver laceration, internal bleeding, and a collapsed lung.

Adams has sued a construction company, a window installation company, and the residential apartment building and has set a price that it will take to settle the lawsuit.

According to TMZ, Adams is willing to settle the lawsuit against the companies for $40 million. She has accused them of being responsible for her son’s fall from the Jersey City building. In her claim, she stated that they installed “incorrect-sized guards” on the windows, allegedly causing her son to fall out of the apartment window.

#njmornings 6-year old son of rapper @official_flo hospitalized with serious injuries after falling from a 5th- floor #JerseyCity apartment in early March. The child’s mother has filed a lawsuit claiming building equipped with windows that posed a hazardous condition. @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/Ahc9LiCjci — Tony Caputo (@TonyCaputo) March 30, 2023

Based on legal paperwork filed in court, Adams says she will settle for $20 million from one set of defendants and $20 million from another.

Adams filed the lawsuit in March, alleging that the building had “windows that posed a hazardous condition,” which allowed her son to fall onto the concrete pavement.

“As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” Adams said in a written statement. “I am devastated, angry, and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures.”

Flo Rida also released a statement after the accident, thanking those who sent him well wishes for his son.

“Great day, thank you to everyone who reached out with their concerns and prayers for my son.”

The attorney for Adams, Steven Haddad, stated Dillard had fallen at least 50 feet, and doctors were surprised that he survived the fall.

