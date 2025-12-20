News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Wait, What? Florida Files $100 Billion Lawsuit Against Starbucks Over DEI Policy Florida has filed a renewed lawsuit alleging that Starbucks’ DEI practices discriminate against non-Black employees.







Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is suing Starbucks for $100 billion, alleging that its DEI policies discriminate against non-Black employees.

On Dec. 10, Uthmeier filed a lawsuit accusing Starbucks of giving preferential treatment to minorities in hiring and pay, in violation of Florida’s civil rights law, the Tallahassee Democrat reports. The state is seeking over $100 billion in civil penalties and damages.

“Racial hiring quotas and preferences are illegal in Florida,” Uthmeier tweeted. “That’s why we are taking legal action against Starbucks. DEI is DOA in FLA!”

In a tweet from his official Attorney General page, Uthmeier accused Starbucks of using DEI “to implement illegal race-based policies for hiring and advancement. Using DEI as an excuse to hire, promote, or humiliate an employee based on race violates Florida’s civil rights law, and we just filed a lawsuit to hold Starbucks accountable.”

Florida’s lawsuit reflects conservatives’ criticism of DEI policies, which some argue discriminate against white individuals. Starbucks has denied the claims, asserting that its programs and benefits are “open to everyone and lawful.”

Florida’s latest lawsuit over Starbucks’ DEI policies follows the dismissal last month of a similar case filed last year with the state Division of Administrative Hearings. Uthmeier’s office noting it would instead pursue the matter in state or federal court.

In his newly filed 21-page lawsuit, Uthmeier accuses Starbucks of deliberately discriminating against “non-favored races”—including White, Asian, and multiracial individuals—over the past five years through racial quotas and hiring goals.

The suit also alleges the Seattle-based company paid employees differently based on race, linked executive bonuses to participation in quotas and race-based mentorship programs, and excluded “disfavored” races from mentorship and networking opportunities.

“Defendant’s racist employment actions have caused significant financial losses and damages to Florida residents,” the lawsuit said. The alleged practices blocked “a vast number of Florida residents” from employment and caused others “to be fired, denied promotions, paid at a reduced rate of compensation, denied bonuses, and denied opportunities for mentorship and networking because of their race.”

The lawsuit demands that Starbucks end all DEI practices and pay civil penalties for each alleged act of racial discrimination at its 934 Florida locations, which Uthmeier estimates could total at least $100 billion under state law. It also seeks compensatory damages for “mental anguish, loss of dignity, and other intangible injuries.”

