Florida A&M University Graduate Faces Backlash After Posing For Butt-Naked Pic On Campus

Three days ago, Florida A&M University graduate Terica Williams, 24, shook up social media when she posted a photo of herself in her birthday suit in front of the university’s “Rattler” mascot statue..

Williams’ sexy picture had her outfitted only in gold, red bottom pumps and her hairstyle of cascading snakes, seemingly as a double meaning to honoring her university and as an allusion to Medusa, according to Emily Cotton Top. 

 

The following images in her photo carousel showed her gold heels with her hands decorated with elaborate gold nails placed on her ankles. The last uploaded post is of a short video clip of Williams playing a voice message of someone congratulating her on graduation from college. 

Williams captioned her photos with, “Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been dressing provocative my whole life. There’s a lot of assumptions that have came with me accepting my body. A lot of people questioned my capabilities and intelligence solely based on how I choose to dress. As I’m standing here with my master’s degree at the tender age of 24, I am the living proof that clothes do not define you. I encouraged every body to embrace their bodies and step outside social norms. With love, Terica Williams, M.Ed.”

The commentary from social media was fast and furious, with some chastising her for casting FAMU in an unfavorable light. In contrast, others celebrated her creativity and believed she should be granted grace. 

 

FAMU issued a statement on Twitter that read, “Vice President of Student Affairs William Hudson, Jr., Ph.D., said, ‘The university is aware of the picture taken and is currently investigating the incident.” 

 

 

 

 

 

Williams, who earned a master’s in counselor education, boasted in another post on her Instagram grid that she received thousands of dollars worth of scholarships, maintained a 3.8 GPA, was awarded a graduate fellowship, became a mentor, and is joining the two percent of Black therapists.  

