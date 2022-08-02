Florida A&M University Graduate Faces Backlash After Posing For Butt-Naked Pic On Campus

Three days ago, Florida A&M University graduate Terica Williams, 24, shook up social media when she posted a photo of herself in her birthday suit in front of the university’s “Rattler” mascot statue..

Williams’ sexy picture had her outfitted only in gold, red bottom pumps and her hairstyle of cascading snakes, seemingly as a double meaning to honoring her university and as an allusion to Medusa, according to Emily Cotton Top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The TericaStar Show 🔭 (@tericastar)

The following images in her photo carousel showed her gold heels with her hands decorated with elaborate gold nails placed on her ankles. The last uploaded post is of a short video clip of Williams playing a voice message of someone congratulating her on graduation from college.

Williams captioned her photos with, “Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been dressing provocative my whole life. There’s a lot of assumptions that have came with me accepting my body. A lot of people questioned my capabilities and intelligence solely based on how I choose to dress. As I’m standing here with my master’s degree at the tender age of 24, I am the living proof that clothes do not define you. I encouraged every body to embrace their bodies and step outside social norms. With love, Terica Williams, M.Ed.”

The commentary from social media was fast and furious, with some chastising her for casting FAMU in an unfavorable light. In contrast, others celebrated her creativity and believed she should be granted grace.

the girl from FAMU taking a picture in front of that snake thinking people are mad because of her body is crazy as hell to me 😳 like do you not understand that you took a picture BUTT ASS NAKED in front of one of the schools historical statue ???!!!! — juju♍️ (@JudyDior) July 30, 2022

FAMU issued a statement on Twitter that read, “Vice President of Student Affairs William Hudson, Jr., Ph.D., said, ‘The university is aware of the picture taken and is currently investigating the incident.”

Florida A&M University Statement regarding posted photo in front of Rattler statue. pic.twitter.com/Mhck5YDUfB — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) July 30, 2022

FAMU catches every single smoke bomb but didn’t catch a butt naked student on the snake lmfaooo okay — January’s Finest ♑️ (@_jazminsimone_) July 30, 2022

Bro i put one heel on the snake and PD came out the darkness and told me to move off the snake. Im truly tryna figure out how she was able to do it https://t.co/OOAv5oWn1M — FAMU’s Sugar Dealer🍦💚🧡 (@TiffMcSwagg) July 30, 2022

Maybe I’m just an extreme feminist but I think ole girl from FAMU ate that shoot up . The snake wig ehhh but the concept was beautifully executed. — DB🤓 (@dewop_) July 30, 2022

This is why it’s bad https://t.co/LkcxgCGWC6 — 😷 ₆₂₆ (@PAdams626) July 30, 2022

Williams, who earned a master’s in counselor education, boasted in another post on her Instagram grid that she received thousands of dollars worth of scholarships, maintained a 3.8 GPA, was awarded a graduate fellowship, became a mentor, and is joining the two percent of Black therapists.