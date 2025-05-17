News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Florida A&M University Names Marva Johnson As New President-Elect Despite Protests Marva Johnson is set to become FAMU’s 13th president, despite strong backlash and criticism from students and alumni.







Days after Will Packer joined Florida A&M students and alums in protesting Marva Johnson’s candidacy, she was officially named the HBCU’s 13th president-elect.

Johnson was selected in an 8-4 vote, with the remaining board members casting their support for FAMU Executive Vice President and COO Donald Palm instead, the Tallahassee Democrat reports. FAMU announced Johnson’s appointment on May 16 via social media, stating that the decision now heads to the Florida Board of Governors for final confirmation.

The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees announces Marva Johnson, J.D., as President-elect! The appointment will move to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors. pic.twitter.com/Aicfwbizk0 — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) May 16, 2025

The announcement comes on the heels of intense protests and rallies led by FAMU students and alumni on May 14, opposing the selection of the MAGA-aligned president-elect. Will Packer voiced his disapproval from the amphitheater bearing his name, urging the university to choose a different candidate.

“I am not here to endorse Palm, Allen, or Hector, but there is one candidate that would do irreparable harm,” Packer said. “That is clearly not the right person.”

Johnson was one of four finalists for the university presidency and remained committed to advocating for the school, despite clear opposition to her candidacy.

“I know that the comments you’re bringing – while they’re coming to me in a way that may evidence angst – are coming from your love for this university, your love for this university’s legacy, and your interest in making sure that you protect it,” Johnson told attendees. “If I am selected, I would fight and win for FAMU.”

Johnson, who currently serves as group vice president at internet and cable provider Charter Communications, becomes the second woman in FAMU’s history to be named president. The first was Elmira Mangum, the university’s 11th president, who served from 2014 to 2016.

Johnson has never worked in higher ed but has ties to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, garnering the nickname “MAGA Marva.” She faced criticism for her political ties as well as her salary request, which included a $750,000 base salary plus performance bonuses. In comparison, two other candidates sought compensation in the $500,000 range, while one left the amount open to negotiation.

Johnson’s appointment has drawn predictable backlash from the public, with many expressing disappointment over the decision.

“The way this is my Alma mater…I will never forgive or donate sh*t to y’all ever again” one alum tweeted.

“She won’t last, but the selling out of FAMU will never be forgotten!” added someone else.

RELATED CONTENT: Black-Owned Businesses In Tallahassee Exceed National Average, Local Credits FAMU