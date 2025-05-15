Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Will Packer Pulls Up To FAMU To Grill MAGA-Aligned Presidential Finalist Will Packer is voicing strong opposition to MAGA-aligned Marva Johnson’s candidacy for FAMU’s next president.







Will Packer paused his packed production schedule to return to his alma mater, where he joined a tense meet-and-greet session with Florida A&M University’s presidential finalist, Marva Johnson, a MAGA-aligned appointee.

Things got heated on May 14, as Johnson fielded a barrage of questions from alums and community members concerned about her political affiliations and qualifications to lead FAMU, the Tallahassee Democrat reports. Hollywood mogul Will Packer was front and center with community members and university stakeholders, like FAMU President Frederick Humphries’s son Laurence Humphries, State Rep. Gallop Franklin, D-Tallahassee, and Leon County School Board member Darryl Jones.

Johnson knew she faced an uphill battle as she spent the day at the historic HBCU interviewing with FAMU trustees and meeting with students, faculty, staff, and administrators. Not long after her interview, Packer took to FAMU’s Will Packer Amphitheater for a rally protesting her selection as one of the four finalists for the university’s presidency.

“No MAGA Marva! No MAGA Marva,” the crowd shouted.

Taking to the podium, Packer invigorated the already rowdy crowd while explaining his reasons for protesting Johnson’s selection as FAMU’s potential president.

“We have to make sure that we support each other and that we are loud and we are ardent in our opposition to somebody that is not right for the future of this institution, especially at a time that is so crucial,” he said.

“I am not here to endorse Palm, Allen or Hector, but there is one candidate that would do irreparable harm. That is clearly not the right person.”

During the evening meet-and-greet, Johnson addressed the protesters, acknowledging the strong opposition to her candidacy but standing firm in her commitment to uplift the university and build on its rich legacy.

“I know that the comments you’re bringing – while they’re coming to me in a way that may evidence angst––are coming from your love for this university, your love for this university’s legacy and your interest in making sure that you protect it,” Johnson said. “If I am selected, I would fight and win for FAMU.”

