Women by Selena Hill Florida Org Honors Teen Moms With Transformative Mother’s Day Wellness Retreat The nonprofit’s fourth annual B.R.E.A.K Away experience provided mental wellness support, luxury self-care services, and a fine-dining celebration for young mothers in Central Florida







Altrichia Cook Wilcox was just one month shy of graduating high school when her life flipped upside down. At just 17 years old, she found out she was pregnant; however, she refused to become a statistic. Although less than 2% of teen moms graduate college by age 30 and only 50% obtain a high school diploma or GED by 22, Cook Wilcox was determined to beat the odds.

After graduating high school, the Lakeland, Florida, native went on to earn an undergraduate degree from Florida State University and a master’s from Florida A&M University, all while working two jobs and raising her son. Her son’s father, meanwhile, pursued a football scholarship in California before transferring to the University of Arizona. Today, the high school sweethearts are happily married and raising their second child, a daughter, together. Wilcox is also an entrepreneur and mentor dedicated to helping teen mothers thrive through her nonprofit, Mentoring Agency for Maternal Adolescents, Inc. (MAMA Inc.). Launched in 2014, the organization supports teen and young mothers throughout Lakeland, Polk County, and the greater Tampa Bay area through mentorship, education, life-skills training, and community resources.

Just ahead of Mother’s Day, MAMA held its fourth annual Mother’s Day B.R.E.A.K Away experience, bringing together teen mothers, young mothers, and former teen moms for a transformative day of healing and celebration. Held on May 3 in Lakeland, the full-day event pays tribute to moms who have overcome adversity and offers them a guilt-free day of pampering. Among the participants were former teen and college mothers, as well as corporate leaders, business owners, and military veterans.

“The Mother’s Day B.R.E.A.K Away is an experience that is a lifeline of hope, dignity, and restoration for mothers who have fought to rewrite their stories,” Wilcox told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Standing in a room filled with young moms and former teen mothers thriving in their purpose reminded me why this work matters so deeply,” she continued. “Its impact on our community is undeniable: when we pour into mothers, we strengthen families, and when we strengthen families, we change futures.”

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the event focused on emotional restoration and self-care. Attendees participated in healing yoga and guided breathwork sessions, stress-management workshops, mini massages, restorative facials, and professional glam services. The experience concluded with an upscale dinner at Ocean Prime Tampa thanks to MAMA Inc.’s ongoing partnership with Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

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