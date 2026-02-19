News by Kandiss Edwards Florida Pastor Says It Was His Stepson’s Idea To Recant Abuse Allegations McNutt's response to the public perception of his son's apology is sparking anger as opposed to settling the storm.







Florida pastor TD McNutt is speaking out after his 15-year-old stepson recanted his claims of physical abuse by the hands of the pastor.

McNutt was charged with felony cruelty and is attracting renewed public attention after a Facebook Live video showed the teenager publicly retracting allegations. The recent controversy centers on a live Facebook broadcast in which a person identified as McNutt’s teenage accuser stood between McNutt and the teen’s mother and apologized publicly for prior statements about police involvement and disrespect. Clips from the broadcast were widely shared across social media platforms.

McNutt responded to the backlash in a post on his personal Facebook page. However, his response is sparking anger as opposed to settling the storm. As the video begins, McNutt proclaims “glory to god” multiple times before apologizing for his son’s video recanting his story. He makes sure to tell the audience the video reversal was his son’s idea, yet he is sorry “for whatever it’s worth.”

“For all of the discomfort that you all have felt in the matter with my son, I deeply apologize. It was [his] idea. I guess the intensity I displayed, I deeply apologize. He is deeply cared for, he is loved in every way. For whatever it’s worth to you, I deeply apologize for how that made you feel, what you got from that,” he said.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office records, McNutt, leader of Transformation Empowerment Worship Center, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2025, Times Now reported. According to reports, the 15-year-old victim reported his alleged abuse to school authorities. McNutt was subsequently arrested then released on a $5,000 bond after his arrest.

In the teen’s video, he speaks to the social media audience and says he was “not being a good son” by reporting his alleged abuse.

“I apologize to everyone… for the disrespect… manipulation… lying on dad… not being a good son,” the boy says in the recording, flanked by McNutt and the boy’s biological mother, Carisha Irons.

It is unclear whether or not the investigation into McNutt will continue now that the young man has walked back his claims. Unfortunately, videos of disturbing interactions with McNutt and the teen have gone viral as well as his apology.

