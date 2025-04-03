News by Kandiss Edwards Florida Principal Helping Himself By ‘Skip Scanning’ At Walmart Self-Checkout Lands In Jail The principal engaged in "skip scanning" to see what he "could get away with."







Gregory Lewis, a Florida principal, was arrested in Polk County for “skip scanning” at a Walmart.

On March 29, Fox 8 reported that Winter Haven Police responded to a Walmart on Cypress Garden Boulevard after store managers reported Lewis had stolen items by “skip scanning” or failing to scan certain products at self-checkout.

Police accused Lewis of concealing a large pack of light bulbs, bacon, and frozen butterfly shrimp between foam plates to avoid paying the full price. When confronted, Lewis admitted to the crime and called his actions “dumb.” He told officers the idea came from friends, saying they had discussed the scam, and he wanted to see what he could get away with.

“We sit around talking, ‘Hey, I did this.’ Let me try and see what I can get away with,” Lewis said in police body-camera footage. “I did something dumb today, and I understand it.”

Polk County principal accused of 'skip scanning' at Walmart self-checkout https://t.co/1dPPWamFPw pic.twitter.com/A5BT7gwyhH — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 31, 2025

Former educator James Barker said Lewis’s actions affected not only him but the entire education profession.

“More and more people are doing just stupid things without any regard to the consequences, not only for themselves but for the reputation of our profession,” Barker said.

Barker said educators must set a clear example to prevent children from making the same thoughtless choices.

“He’s the principal of the school, and now he’s been caught doing this, so what example does he set for the kids?” he said.

Lewis was charged with petty theft and released. According to interim Superintendent Alricky Smith, Lake Wales Charter Schools placed him on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Though skip scanning may have worked in the past, it is no longer so simple. Retailers are using advanced technology to detect theft at self-checkout.

In 2024, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Walmart’s partnership with Digimarc, a tech company developing invisible watermarks embedded in retail products. The watermarks allow items to be scanned without directly presenting a barcode.

Whether Walmart has implemented the technology for all products or just a select portion is unclear, but the imperceptible watermarks are expected to help curb retail theft.

