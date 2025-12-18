Florida Tow Truck Driver Arrested After Allegedly Towing Car With 4-Year-Old Inside

A Florida tow truck driver has been charged with a felony for driving off with a 4-year-old girl as the father tried to intervene.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

According to 7 News Miami, 34-year-old Sergio Suarez was arrested and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. The incident took place in front of a restaurant in Sunrise, Florida.

As the vehicle owner went into a restaurant to pick up food, a video shows that, after he entered, the tow truck immediately lifted the car and drove away.

The father chased the truck, shouting at the driver that his daughter was in the car. He banged on the front window, telling the driver to stop, but the driver accelerated and drove off.

A moment later, the 4-year-old was seen leaving the moving car. The father retrieved his child, who suffered minor bruises to her arms and legs.

Police officers caught up with Suarez and arrested him. After retrieving the car and the girl, the police gave the father the keys to his vehicle.

The incident occurred on Dec. 14, and Suarez appeared in court before Broward Circuit Court Judge Corey Friedman the next day. “This is one that stuck out to me this morning,” Friedman said. “He towed a vehicle, allegedly, without checking whether or not there was anybody in the vehicle.”

Suarez’s attorney told the judge that his client checked the car three times and said no one was in the vehicle when he towed the car. He added his partner, “a spotter,” also looked at the car.

The judge disputed that. “He admitted that he didn’t look at the vehicle, and I think it’s also on surveillance,” Friedman said.

Suarez is currently out on bond.

