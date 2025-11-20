Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Florida Democrat Accused Of Stealing FEMA Funds To Support Campaign Florida Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has been federally charged with fraud for allegedly diverting FEMA funds to support her congressional campaign.







Florida Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has been federally indicted on charges of allegedly stealing disaster relief funds to support her 2021 campaign.

On Nov. 19, the Department of Justice announced a federal indictment against Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother, Edwin Cherfilus, alleging they conspired to launder $5 million from a FEMA contract awarded to a family business, Politico reports. Prosecutors say a “substantial portion” of the funds was allegedly used to support the lawmaker’s 2021 congressional campaign.

The Miami grand jury indictment also alleges that Cherfilus-McCormick used straw donors to move FEMA funds to friends, who then contributed to her campaign. She is additionally charged with conspiring to file a false federal tax return.

“This individual and her family allegedly stole money from FEMA and then laundered it through friends toward her own personal benefits — including her campaign accounts. Today, the FBI and partners at @TheJusticedDept took action,” FBI Director Kash Patel tweeted in response to the indictment.

“No one is above the law,” he added.

Eyes have been on Cherfilus-McCormick after she won her seat after narrowly defeating Dale Holness by five votes in the 2021 Democratic primary to replace the late Rep. Alcee Hastings. She heavily outspent her rivals, loaning her campaign $3.7 million, and later won the 2022 general election in a landslide.

In 2023, the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into possible campaign finance violations, uncovering additional concerns flagged by the Office of Congressional Conduct.

“Using disaster relief funds for self-enrichment is a particularly selfish, cynical crime,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said after Cherfilus-McCormick’s indictment. “No one is above the law, least of all powerful people who rob taxpayers for personal gain. We will follow the facts in this case and deliver justice.”

Attorneys for the Florida congresswoman said she is “a committed public servant, who is dedicated to her constituents” and will “fight to clear her good name.”

