News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Florida Woman Posing As DCF Agent Arrested For Attempted Kidnapping A Florida woman is being held without bond after allegedly trying to abduct a child from a babysitter’s home while posing as a DCF agent.







A Florida woman who posed as a Department of Children and Families (DCF) employee was arrested after trying to “remove” a 9-year-old boy from a babysitter’s home.

Nicole Terry Thomas, 56, was arrested Friday, Feb. 13, in connection with an alleged attempted abduction at a Lakeland, Florida, home, Click Orlando reports. Police said they responded after Thomas herself called 911 requesting a deputy’s assistance in removing the children from the residence.

“The caller identified herself as Thomas, and she claimed to be an employee of DCF,” the sheriff’s office said. “According to witness statements, Thomas arrived with the victim’s biological mother and approached the home, where a woman was babysitting four children.”

Officers said they responded to a dispute involving Thomas, who arrived at the home with the boy’s biological mother — a woman with documented mental health challenges who does not have custody — and the babysitter caring for the children. Police said the child alerted the babysitter that “DCF was outside with his mom and was trying to take him from the residence.”

Police say Thomas allegedly threatened to take all of the children from the home if the babysitter refused to hand over the 9-year-old. Authorities also claim she made a phone call stating she would be working late because she planned to find new homes for the children she intended to remove from the residence.

“At no point did Ms. Thomas present a DCF business card or proof of employment when requested,” the affidavit states.

During questioning, the boy’s biological mother told detectives she knew Thomas through their church and claimed Thomas said she worked for DCF and could help get her life “back on track.”

Thomas was later arrested and charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, trespassing, misuse of 911, two counts of criminal action under the color of law, and four counts of attempted kidnapping. She is being held without bond. Police also noted a prior criminal history that includes kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, child abuse, and multiple fraud- and theft-related offenses.

