News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Police Arrest 3 People After Alleged Brutal Kidnapping of 2 Women In Washington, D.C. The three suspects were charged with federal counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping, along with other charges







Police have arrested three people for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping, stabbing, and robbery of two women that took place in October in Washington, D.C.

The Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia, announced that Robynn Danielle Bynum, 18, of Fort Washington, Maryland, Cierra Charity Lee, 20, and Kayvon Edwards, 21, of the District of Columbia were arrested on Nov. 5. The three suspects were charged with federal counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping, as well as three District Code counts of kidnapping while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon, and armed robbery.

The alleged incident took place on Oct. 20. Authorities stated in court documents that a United States Park Police officer had responded to a report of a stabbing at around 11:45 p.m. that night. Upon arrival, the officer discovered the two victims; one had several stab wounds in her back, while the other suffered knife wounds on her right wrist. The two victims were lured to a different location after being hired for a babysitting gig. The two were stabbed by two individuals when they got there.

The two women were tied up with duct tape and held in a bathroom before they were taken to another location by a car that belonged to one of the victims. Once they arrived, the two were left abandoned. They escaped and went to find help.

Police officers were able to find the car and saw that there were blood stains inside and viewed pieces of duct tape on the back seat. They also noticed that the front passenger tire was flat.

The victims’ names were not released, but investigators found out that one of them had accused Edwards of a crime in another jurisdiction, and he was scheduled to face the charges in court the next day. They also learned that the girls were lured to the residence in a planned attack by the suspects. Edwards allegedly contacted Bynum and Lee to set up the woman who had accused Edwards of a crime. He has been incarcerated while waiting to face the charges, after he allegedly made the arrangements for the attack on his accuser. Officials said that, allegedly, Bynum was the one who attacked the victims with a knife.

