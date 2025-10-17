News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Turkey Leg Hut Founder Arrested In Kidnapping Case, Accused Of Helping Known Felon Turkey Leg Hut founder Nakia Holmes has been arrested for allegedly hindering the arrest of a known felon accused of kidnapping.







The legal woes and scandal continue to plague Turkey Leg Hut founder Nakia Holmes after being arrested for allegedly assisting a known felon.

Holmes was arrested on Oct. 15 and charged with one count of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, the Houston Chronicle reported. Harris County court records indicate she is accused of obstructing the arrest of a man charged with aggravated kidnapping.

The Turkey Leg Hut owner is accused of assisting Johnathan Saizon, who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted an ex-girlfriend on Oct. 8 with a tire iron while out on bond for previous felony charges. Saizon also faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault of a family member.

Holmes was pulled over for an expired registration while accompanied by the wanted felon’s mother, who shares her address. She initially told officers no one was home, but later changed her statement. Detectives say the suspect fled through the back door and jumped several fences before being caught.

Upon her arrest, Holmes identified herself as the owner of Turkey Leg Hut and reported having just $700 in assets. She and Saizon reportedly share a residence in Cypress. Her bond was set at $10,000, and she remains in custody with her next court appearance set for Oct. 17.

Saizon, 38, faces several felony charges, including aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault of a family member.

Holmes reportedly filed for divorce from Lynn Price last month in Harris County. The pair co-founded the popular Third Ward restaurant Turkey Leg Hut, which has since closed following years of controversy.

In April, Price was indicted on federal arson charges after the Department of Justice accused him of hiring three men to set fire to Bar 5015, a nearby business owned by a former partner he was allegedly feuding with. Federal prosecutors also claim Price operated a chop shop and sold drugs out of the Turkey Leg Hut. Holmes has not been charged or implicated in the case.

