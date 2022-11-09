Afro-Cubano Florida Democrat Elected as First Gen Z Congress Member

Twenty-five-year-old Maxwell Alejandro Frost was elected as the first Generation Z (Gen Z) member of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, according to NPR.

The progressive Democrat also made history by becoming the first Afro-Cubano elected to Congress. Frost was backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Frost spoke to CBS News on Wednesday and said while he didn’t run to become the first Gen Z member of Congress, it felt “amazing” nonetheless.

“It’s a huge part of the story,” said Frost.

“Gen Z and millennials make up about a third of the country, but we’re nowhere near a third of the government.”

“And I think we need a government that looks like the country.”

Frost celebrated his win on Tuesday night and shared a message on Instagram thanking voters.

“WE WON!!!! History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress. #FL10.”

Frost began his career as an organizer and gun control activist after the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. He worked for the gun control advocate group March for Our Lives as the national organizing director before he ran for Congress. Frost was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), and the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

The new Congressman will take office in January and plans to expand Medicare and end gun violence. He also hopes to make housing more affordable, work on environmental justice, protect abortion rights, and end federal subsidies contributing to mass incarceration.

“We need to protect states, especially that have Republican governors and state legislatures that are going to prey on the most vulnerable people and take away their rights,” he said.

“There’s a lot of work we have to do. I’m excited to join the caucus and fight for the world that I believe in, and I really do believe a better world is possible.”