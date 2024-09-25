Floyd Mayweather Purchases Avi & Co Hue Watch Collection For $1M

With a nickname like “Money Floyd,” the expectation of making expensive purchases comes with the moniker. Retired undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather held up his bargain when he reportedly purchased four luxury timepieces for one million dollars.

Mayweather posted a video showing off the very expensive watches to his social media account. He became the first person to own all four watches in the Avi & Co Hue collection.

“When the craftsmanship at @aviandco is this impeccable, choosing just one watch wasn’t an option… so I bought all four from the exclusive ‘Hue Collection.’ This is the kind of quality you can only get from a jeweler who’s available 24/7, where the service is as priceless as the jewels. A special thanks to @Forbes for consistently recognizing me and others in such a positive light—always a class act.”

Mayweather referenced a Forbes article on him and the collection. According to the article, the undefeated boxer already owned seven Avi & Co. watches. Mayweather stated that after buying several custom pieces from him, they became friends, and he was a supporter. After seeing the four watches, each available for $250,000, he couldn’t choose just one, so he bought all four for a cool million.

“It’s hard to choose one watch; they are all exceptional timepieces. I am proud of Avi and support him. He is my friend, and if I want to hang out with him, I can. You can’t do that with the owner of Rolex or AP (Audemars Piguet).”

The Hue Pink Ice was unveiled in July. The timepiece is set with 945 natural pink sapphires weighing 110 carats. The other colors, blue, green, and red, have the same number of stones, with the blue having 108 carats of sapphires, the Green having 115 carats of tsavorites, and the red having 105 carats of rubies.

