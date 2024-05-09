Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Lawsuit Filed Against Floyd Mayweather Demands Boxer Pays Out Over $3M For Alleged Assault Eduardo Martinez has accused Mayweather of making his security assault him and is suing them for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and general negligence









A man who was allegedly assaulted by Floyd Mayweather‘s security at the behest of the undefeated boxer has sued him and is demanding over $3 million in damages.

Eduardo Martinez has accused Mayweather of making his security assault him and is suing them for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and general negligence, according to court documents obtained by the media outlet.

The suit was originally filed in January. Martinez is asking the court to award him $1.5 million in general damages, $500,000 for future medical expenses, $40,000 for past medical expenses, $300,000 for loss of future earnings, and another million in punitive damages. The paperwork was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Martinez stated that the incident took place on February 10, 2022, in Los Angeles at a Yard House near Crypto.com Arena. He said that the boxer and his entourage, the “Mayweather Money Team” entered the venue, which brought attention to them and caused a commotion. He claimed to have taken out his mobile phone and started filming the men. After Mayweather saw him recording, he instructed the security team to make him stop recording.

He then stated in the suit that the bodyguard approached him and physically struck him causing Martinez to fall to the ground. The bodyguard then wrestled with Martinez to attempt to take his cell phone away from him. The actions that the bodyguard took against him placed Martinez in fear for his life.

Martinez also asserted that the staff at Yard House did not do anything to help him and allowed Mayweather’s team to assault him.

In the lawsuit, Martinez expressed that the alleged assault caused him physical injuries as well as severe mental suffering, anguish, humiliation, and emotional distress.

The boxer has yet to respond to the allegations against him in court.