Floyd Mayweather Responds To Reports Concerning Financial Issues 'Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but if that's what you call having two private jets, owning 100 buildings, and being able to do what you want, then I'm pretty sure everybody is going bankrupt'







After recent reports of retired boxer Floyd Mayweather having financial issues and doubts about a real estate deal he claims he invested $402 million in, he commented on the whispers about him at a recent real estate forum in New York City.

According to The Real Deal, Mayweather shared his views on recent news as he appeared at The Real Deal’s New York City Forum. In typical Mayweather fashion, he responded while onstage when his financial status was questioned.

“Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but if that’s what you call having two private jets, owning 100 buildings, and being able to do what you want, then I’m pretty sure everybody is going bankrupt,” he stated.

The speculation about Mayweather’s real estate dealings was published in a report by Business Insider. In March, the media outlet discovered that the sale that Mayweather mentioned on his social media account may not have taken place. The Real Deal previously reported that the retiree had invested $402 million into a 1,000-unit affordable housing portfolio with more than 60 buildings in Manhattan. The deal was reportedly made with Josh Gotlib of Black Spruce Management. The media outlet stated that the multifamily deal for properties is concentrated in Upper Manhattan and would be one of the city’s biggest deals this year.

Yet, Business Insider stated that based on property records in New York City, there was no evidence or paperwork of a sale of that magnitude after the boxer’s announcement. They reported that a spokesperson from the NYC Housing Partnership stated that it had not been alerted of a pending sale.

Based on the more detailed article from the media outlet, Mayweather filed a lawsuit against Business Insider. He told the forum audience it was his first time suing a media company.

“This is my first time ever filing a lawsuit against a media company for speaking [badly] about my company,” Mayweather said. “I work hard to build my name, to build my reputation, and I’m not gonna let anyone go out there and smear my name.”

