Floyd Mayweather Plops Down $100K Monthly Rent For Unit In Manhattan

Retired boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. is paying a hefty price for the latest apartment he rents in Manhattan.

According to The New York Post, the undefeated fighter has rented an apartment in the Big Apple that is hitting his pockets for $100,000 monthly. The unit is a duplex located inside the Baccarat Hotel and Residences in midtown Manhattan.

An industry insider has stated that it’s a record for a rental unit. “It’s a high price — a record — for a Midtown rental.”

The midtown apartment is a five-bedroom unit that covers 4,178 square feet and is located in the Gemstone Terrace section of the building.

Mayweather has recently been making significant purchases within the real estate realm.

In October, The Real Deal reported that the pugilist recently invested $402 million into a 1,000-unit affordable housing portfolio with more than 60 buildings in the heart of New York City. The deal was reportedly done with Josh Gotlib of Black Spruce Management. The units are concentrated in Upper Manhattan and would be one of the city’s biggest deals this year.

About a month later, the retired boxer made another deal in real estate in the city when he invested in 601W Companies, which aligned him with the office landlord’s extensive portfolio, a $10 billion collection comprising 18 buildings and 10 million square feet of space, The Real Deal reported. This deal was considered Mayweather’s “most significant” investment to date.

With this deal, Mayweather became an owner and partner in notable properties such as the Amazon-anchored 410 10th Avenue in NYC’s Hudson Yards, Chicago’s Aon Center and Old Post Office Building, as well as the Harborside office complex in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“New York City is the center of the world,” Mayweather said in a written statement. “A wise person once told me if you buy real estate in New York and you hold on to it over the years, you will always make money and win.”

