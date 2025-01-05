Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Floyd Mayweather’s Gym Employees Stage Walk Out Protest Due To Unpaid Wages The employees allege that Mayweather's team has not paid them their due wages in weeks.







The workers at Floyd Mayweather’s Los Angeles-based gym are protesting their A-list employer over unpaid wages.

The employees at Mayweather Boxing and Fitness claim that they have worked without pay for multiple weeks, leading to this demonstration against the establishment and its owner. According to the Daily Mail, employees protested at the gym holding signs saying “modern-day slavery” and “The $ Team Has No Money $.”

Mayweather is known for his luxurious lifestyle and affinity for acquiring cash, leading to his “Money” moniker. Abetted by the lofty checks he has earned throughout his successful boxing career, he has an estimated $400 million net worth. With this in mind, those under his payroll are fed up with their unpaid wages.

“We’re out here just letting everybody know that they have not been treating us right,” explained one employee to the Daily Mail. “Even if you work for a different company and you ain’t getting paid, you’re scared to show up and say something because you know how businesses do. They silence you and they fire you because everything’s “at will.”

However, the employees are also calling out the illegal nature of this unjust action. They claim the wage theft violates the California Labor Code. If found guilty, Mayweather could face fines of $100 or $200, depending on how many violations they have accrued.

Despite this, the fines would seem like a drop in the bucket for the multimillionaire. At the height of his boxing career, Mayweather made $275 million in one night for his 2018 match against Conor McGregor, as reported by Forbes.

While the 15-time world champion may still have money to blow, he may have to cough up even more cash to his employees. If he does not grant their checks after 30 days, the employees can potentially receive a full day’s wages for each day unpaid, the Daily Mail reported.

Alongside their option to sue, Mayweather may be looking at a sizable pay-up if he lets the issue continue. However, the employees remain unclear if the 47-year-old has heard their complaints.

“Who knows if he’s aware or not? We don’t,” another employee said. “I was told that we can’t tell him and I can’t tell him that our studio’s closing. He was here two weeks ago. We’ve been silenced.”

Furthermore, his business venture may be in greater trouble beyond the employee payment dispute. The employees allege that the gym location may also shut down due to unpaid rent.

Mayweather had another California location that shut down after facing a lawsuit over unpaid rent as well.

