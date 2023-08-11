Floyd Mayweather Helped Move 68 Families Affected By Wildfires in Maui

Floyd Mayweather is known for flashing his fortune often and in public, letting people see just how wealthy he is, but his generosity isn’t often publicized. Now, the retired boxer is providing care for dozens of families affected by wildfire tragedy in Maui, Hawaii.

According to TMZ Sports, the undefeated pugilist dug into his pockets to pay the expenses for 68 families. He purchased plane tickets to fly them from Maui to Honolulu. The hotel rooms he has paid for will cover the families for several weeks, and he is also supplying them with food from local restaurants. Mayweather is also reportedly working with retailer H&M to provide the victims with clothing from the store.