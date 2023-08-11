Floyd Mayweather Helped Move 68 Families Affected By Wildfires in Maui

Floyd Mayweather is known for flashing his fortune often and in public, letting people see just how wealthy he is, but his generosity isn’t often publicized. Now, the retired boxer is providing care for dozens of families affected by wildfire tragedy in Maui, Hawaii.
According to TMZ Sports, the undefeated pugilist dug into his pockets to pay the expenses for 68 families. He purchased plane tickets to fly them from Maui to Honolulu. The hotel rooms he has paid for will cover the families for several weeks, and he is also supplying them with food from local restaurants. Mayweather is also reportedly working with retailer H&M to provide the victims with clothing from the store.
Floyd Mayweather has helped 70 families affected by the #MauiFires to evacuate safely from Maui to Honolulu, Hawaii.
He provided the families with hotel rooms for several weeks, as well as food from local restaurants and clothing to wear while they are away from their homes.… pic.twitter.com/vq328pSJrF
While Mayweather admitted to taking the steps to ensure these families are taken care of, he said he wasn’t doing it for the attention.
The Associated Press has reported that devastating fires killed at least 55 people on the Hawaiian island. This is the island’s worst disaster since a tsunami hit in 1960, killing 61 people on the Big Island. Josh Green, the governor of Maui, stated that the present death toll will most likely be higher than what has already been reported. Officials are still on a search and rescue mission to locate others who are still unaccounted for.
