Floyd Mayweather Denies ‘False’ Claims He Witnessed Tupac’s Murder But ‘Never Told Nobody’

Floyd Mayweather is clearing up “false accusations” where he seemingly claimed to have a firsthand account of Tupac Shakur’s murder.

On Wednesday, July 26, Daily Loud shared old footage from a 2014 interview where Mayweather recounts the shooting that led to Tupac’s death. According to Money Mayweather, he witnessed the rap legend get shot at the intersection of Flamingo and Koval on September 7, 1996.

“The car pulled up beside 2Pac, pulled up right here. They shot 2Pac at this light and the car went that way,” Mayweather says in the clip.

“I was living right here in 1996 when 2Pac got killed. I ain’t never told nobody. Only the closest people with me know.”

Floyd Mayweather says he witnessed Tupac’s murder in Las Vegas: “I was living right here in 1996” pic.twitter.com/MexaDrAV4E — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 27, 2023

Mayweather was with the late film director John Singleton as the pair reportedly visited ‘Pac’s murder site, as noted by Hip Hop DX. However, once the resurfaced clip made its rounds across social media, Mayweather took to Instagram to clear up the misunderstanding.

“In 1996 when Tupac Shakur was killed, I lived in the Meridian Apartments located on Flamingo and Koval Ln., which just so happens to be the area where Tupac was shot. I have never said I witnessed the shooting,” Mayweather captioned his post.

According to the undefeated boxer, the “false accusations” about him witnessing the shooting “stem from me sharing the location of the shooting with John Singleton due to my familiarity of the area since I lived there,” he wrote.

“This does not mean I witnessed Tupac’s shooting,” he declared.

The resurfaced clip comes amid new findings into Tupac’s unsolved murder after Las Vegas police issued a search warrant in Henderson, Nevada last week as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities say the search targeted Duane Keith Davis, 60, also known as “Keefy D” or “Keffe D,” who has made public claims about witnessing Tupac’s murder, NBC News reports. Police searched laptops, desktops, and other electronic storage devices, including thumb drives, CDs, external hard drives, and audio recordings for anything related to Pac’s death.

Davis, a member of the South Side Compton Crips street gang, was reportedly one of four people inside the vehicle when Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting. The suspect was Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, who later died in a gang-related killing in Los Angeles.

Davis initially denied involvement with the shooting but eventually gave police details about the case under a limited non-prosecution agreement. Most recently, he’s spoken about the shooting in interviews and online.

Police have confirmed the search warrant where they obtained several items, including a book titled “Compton Street Legend” that’s co-written by Keffe D and a Vibe magazine featuring Shakur. Authorities haven’t released any additional statements on their findings or the investigation.

