Floyd Mayweather Announces Initiative To Gift Israeli Orphans

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather is gifting Israeli orphans when they celebrate their birthdays over the next year.

The fighter and entrepreneur announced the program, named the Mayweather Israel Initiative, on his social media account. A mobile van will distribute birthday gifts throughout the region.

“Over the next year, every orphan in Israel will be visited by the Floyd Mobile and receive special birthday gifts. To all the widows and orphans: keep your heads held high as we honor the cherished memories of those who have passed. A heartfelt thank you to Shai Graucher for your incredible work in making this possible.”

The Jerusalem Post reported that Mayweather launched the initiative on Dec. 8 while attending a Standing Together event in Israel. In his post, the philanthropist acknowledged the founder of Standing Together, Chessed V’Rachamim. The organization supports initiatives and has been instrumental in purchasing washing machines for IDF (Israel Defense Forces) at their bases and also sending widows and orphans on dream vacations.

The media outlet stated that Mayweather has been vocal in his support for Israel, crediting him with being one of the first celebrities to visit the Jewish state after the Oct. 7 massacre. He donated to Israeli organizations such as United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom.

The pugilist recently expanded his real estate portfolio. In October, Mayweather invested $402 million into a 1,000-unit affordable housing portfolio with more than 60 buildings in Manhattan before his latest investment in 601W Companies. He is now aligned with an extensive portfolio with a $10 billion collection comprising 18 buildings and 10 million square feet of space.

With the recent investment in 601W, Mayweather becomes an owner-partner in properties such as the Amazon-anchored 410 10th Avenue in NYC’s Hudson Yards, Chicago’s Aon Center and Old Post Office Building, and the Harborside office complex in Jersey City, New Jersey.

