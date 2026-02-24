Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao Agree To Rematch, Will Meet In September 2026

Right after announcing a professional return to the sport of boxing (after an exhibition match with “Iron” Mike Tyson in April), undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather will make his return with a rematch against Manny Pacquiao.

After reports of negotiations between Mayweather and Pacquiao brewing over the past several months, streaming giant Netflix confirmed that the match is taking place and will be carried by the network this fall, on Sept. 19 in Las Vegas.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs. MANNY PACQUIAO



Two of the greatest icons in boxing history will meet again in the first-ever professional boxing match at Sphere in Las Vegas.



Saturday September 19

LIVE globally only on Netflix#MayPac2 pic.twitter.com/3i5FtXBzgX — Netflix (@netflix) February 23, 2026

This is Mayweather’s fourth time coming out of retirement and will be his first professional, sanctioned fight since he knocked out mixed martial arts legend Conor McGregor in 2017.

According to Netflix, the 47-year-old Pacquiao (62-8-3, with 39 knockouts) and the 49-year-old Mayweather (50-0, 27 by way of knockout) fought in the highest-grossing boxing match in history. When the fight took place on May 2, 2015, it broke pay-per-view and live-gate records. Mayweather emerged victorious with a unanimous decision and won the WBA, WBC, and WBO welterweight titles.

The legends will meet at Sphere, making this the first boxing match ever held at the venue.

Confidence has always been in Mayweather’s toolbox, and he is sure that he will be 51-0 after they meet in the boxing ring.

“I already fought and beat Manny once,” Mayweather said. “This time will be the same result.”

After there had been talks over the past nine years of the two meeting in the ring again, it’s finally time for the two fighters meet again to present another classic boxing match. Pacquiao, known as Pac Man, is also confident that Mayweather will regret not staying retired undefeated and intends to place a blemish on his perfect record.

“It’s been 11 years since Floyd and I gave the world what is still the biggest fight in boxing history,” Pacquiao says. “The fans have waited long enough. They deserve this rematch, which will be even bigger since it will be streamed live globally on Netflix. I want Floyd to be forever haunted by the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him. As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world, and to bring glory to the Philippines.”

