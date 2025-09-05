Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former Boxing World Champions Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Meet In Exhibition Bout In 2026 'This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen,' Tyson said.







Boxing greats Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will meet for an exhibition match in 2026, according to a press release from CSI Sports/Fight Sports.

A date for the match has not been set, but Tyson is already throwing shots at the undefeated Mayweather, saying he was shocked the former world champion agreed to it.

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather,” said Tyson in a written statement. “I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but Floyd said yes. This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable—and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets. I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

The fight should entice boxing fans and sports enthusiasts worldwide even though Tyson, the youngest heavyweight world champion, is 59. Mayweather is 48.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” said Mayweather. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

Both boxers have had controversies throughout their careers while creating a legacy that has excited boxing fans and intrigued the general public. Both men have also been successful in their entrepreneurial pursuits outside the sport.

No details have been released regarding the date of the bout, location, rules, or whether the fight will be regulated in the city it may take place in.

RELATED CONTENT: Netflix Readies Mike Tyson Docuseries