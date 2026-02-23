Floyd Mayweather Eyes Ring Return, Officially Ends Retirement

Although he has been fighting exhibitions since retiring from boxing, undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather has announced his return to the boxing ring after his exhibition bout with Mike Tyson in April.

According to ESPN, Mayweather has signed an agreement with CSI Sports/Fight Sports to serve as his official promoter upon his return to the professional level. He reportedly will face Tyson in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa, on April 25, according to Ring Magazine.

The fighter, who has an official 50-0 record (27 by knockout), stated that he wants to set more records in the ring.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” Mayweather said in a written statement to the media outlet. “From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards — no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event — than my events. And I plan to keep doing it with my global media partner, CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS.”

Mayweather officially hung up his gloves after knocking out Conor McGregor in August 2017, yet he has since fought in numerous exhibition matches. He has gotten in the boxing ring with Logan Paul, John Gotti III, and Mikuru Asakara, among others, during his “retirement.”

“Signing Floyd Mayweather to un-retire after he captures another worldwide audience with his Mike Tyson match-up, highlights our commitment to providing our global audience with the most high-profile fighters in the sport,” Richard and Craig Miele, co-founders of CSI Sports/Fight Sports, said. “Floyd will once again continue to dominate boxing with the biggest audience and highest gross events of all time, and we are proud and privileged to be able to do so with our global team at CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS. We look forward to even more announcements that will excite fans and continue to build the sport in 2026!”

Earlier this month, the undefeated boxer filed a lawsuit against Showtime. Mayweather has accused the cable network of shorting him hundreds of millions of dollars, so he is requesting that the cable network pay him $340 million in damages.

Mayweather is suing Showtime and former Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza, along with Mayweather’s former manager and longtime advisor, Al Haymon (who is not named in the lawsuit), who cheated him out of a “significant portion of his career earnings,” while he was under contract.

He accused the defendants of aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, conversion, and unjust enrichment. Along with the requested $340 million, Mayweather is seeking punitive damages.

