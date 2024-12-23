Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Floyd Mayweather Donates $1M To United Hatzalah Of Israel With his million dollar donation, the retired boxer helped raise $14 million to support the work that the organization does in Israel







Undefeated retired boxer Floyd Mayweather recently donated $1 million to United Hatzalah of Israel in Miami on Thursday, Dec. 19.

According to the Jewish News Syndicate, Mayweather, with his million-dollar donation, helped raise $14 million to support the work that United Hatzalah does in Israel. There were more than 1,700 people who attended the sold-out event at the organization’s annual Miami Gala.

“You are all fighters. I am a former fighter, but we keep fighting every day,” Mayweather told the audience.

The philanthropist is no stranger to the organization. He received United Hatzalah’s Champion of Israel award for his support of the Jewish state. He was recognized for aiding the organization during the Swords of Iron War. Two months ago, Mayweather contributed to the cause when he donated 100 bulletproof helmets and vests to protect the volunteers who work with the organization.

He directly addressed the founder, Eli Beer of United Hatzalah of Israel, “Eli, you and United Hatzalah are doing such a great job. I will be here until the casket drops, supporting you and standing behind you as long as there are people who need your help.”

The generous entrepreneur didn’t stop there as he gave another philanthropist, Dr. Miriam Adelson, a longtime United Hatzalah supporter, a diamond necklace that was made in the shape of the organization’s logo.

Mayweather recently launched an initiative on Dec. 8 named the Mayweather Israel Initiative to benefit Israeli orphans celebrating their birthdays over the next year. He announced the program on his social media account. A mobile van will distribute birthday gifts throughout the region.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Mayweather announced the initiative while attending a Standing Together event in Israel. In his post, the philanthropist acknowledged the founder of Standing Together, Chessed V’Rachamim. The organization supports initiatives and has been instrumental in purchasing washing machines for IDF (Israel Defense Forces) at their bases and also sending widows and orphans on dream vacations.

