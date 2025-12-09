Melee In The Motherland: Tyson Vs. Mayweather Showdown Set For March In Historic Africa Bout

The youngest heavyweight boxing champion in history, Mike Tyson, has recently revealed that the bout against undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather will take place in Africa next year, in March 2026.

During an on-stage appearance with “An Experience With,” he stated that the two fighters will “break all records” when the fight takes place. He did not provide any additional details, except for the continent and month. The boxing exhibition was initially announced in September, with the 59-year-old Tyson, who lost his last fight by decision to Jake Paul, to take on the 48-year-old undefeated Mayweather, who beat John Gotti III in his previous bout.

“It’s going to be in March, and it’s going to be in Africa,” Tyson said on stage. He promises that the match will be one of the “biggest” events in boxing history.

“This is going to be incredible. We’re going to break all the records. It’s going to be one of the biggest events in the history of the sport.”

‼️ Mike Tyson says his fight against Floyd Mayweather will take place in Africa in March 2026 🥊🌍



[Via – O’CombatSports on TT] pic.twitter.com/Ay5mEsp0Hp — IFN (@IfnBoxing) December 7, 2025

Tyson initially said he was in disbelief that the fight would take place, but he predicts fans will be in for a great exhibition.

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather,” said Tyson in a written statement. “I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but Floyd said yes. This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable—and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets. I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed, and it’s happening!”

What is unclear is whether there are weight restrictions, since both fighters have fought in different weight classes throughout their careers. Tyson has always fought at heavyweight, while Mayweather has fought at junior lightweight to junior middleweight. (five different weight classes in between)

Tyson’s professional record is 50-7, with 44 knockouts (KOs), while Mayweather is unbeaten at 50-0, with 27 KOs.

RELATED CONTENT: Don Rafael Ithier, Afro-Puerto Rican ‘El Maestro’ Of Salsa And Founder of El Gran Combo, Passes at 98