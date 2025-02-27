Celebrity News by Sharelle Burt Floyd Mayweather Jumps In His MAGA Bag, Calls Trump The ‘Best President’ In U.S. History The legendary boxer has never shied away from supporting Trump.







In a recent episode of Fox Business’ Making Money, boxing legend and current entrepreneur Floyd Mayweather called Donald Trump the “best president” in United States history.

Mayweather said America “didn’t appreciate him” during his first term, which ran from 2017 to 2021. “I think Trump is a great President…actually he’s the best president in my eyes. He’s the best president we’ve ever had,” Mayweather said.

“He’s a great businessman and that’s what it’s about.”

Mayweather: “I'm happy. We had Trump before, we didn't appreciate him, but I think… pic.twitter.com/kjvWQhp1us — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 27, 2025

The undefeated boxing champ has never shied away from supporting Trump, attending his first inauguration in 2017.

Mayweather’s praise comes even though Trump, now in his second term, has been in office less than 60 days and after a wave controversial moves made by him and right-hand man Elon Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency. This includes laying off a raft of federal employees with little notice and dismantling DEI initiatives.

“A lot of people around America are upset but no matter who goes in the White House, we’re always upset and I think Trump is the man for the job,” Mayweather explained. “He’s the best president in my eyes.”

His comments caught the attention of MAGA and other Trump supporters.

“Great recognizes Great… let’s be honest, it’s only 1 month in and he’s flipped the entire story upside down,” @yaboysul wrote. “He’s gotta try to F this one up to not be considered one of the greatest comeback story of all time.”

He's gotta try to F this one up to not be considered one of the greatest comeback story of all time…https://t.co/n4nbnDedKh — Agent 23: The Patriot (@YaBoySul) February 27, 2025

“I expect more famous people will start coming out supporting President Trump. Everyone loves a winner and winning,” @thegeneral_0 said. Other comments, according to the Irish Star, alluded to Mayweather finally “calling out the truth” while being a “legend.”

I expect more famous people will start coming out supporting President Trump. Everyone loves a winner and winning. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) February 27, 2025

“Well, at least Floyd Mayweather understands the assignment,” another wrote. “He even knows that Donald Trump is the best president ever.”