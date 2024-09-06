Health and Wellness by Shanique Yates Health Experts Urge Flu, Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Ahead Of 2024 Flu Season Health experts urge Americans to get their flu shots between September and October in preparation for this year's flu season.







Flu season is right around the corner, and health experts are urging people to protect themselves with the influenza vaccine and an updated shot against COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend getting the flu shot between September and October to effectively protect against the illness ahead of its peak time, which occurs between December and February, NBC News reports.

In 2024, the flu shot will protect against three different viruses, including two types of influenza A and one type of influenza B. Most people will only need one dose for flu protection. However, the CDC urges that unvaccinated children be the first to receive the shot. Experts also recommend that unvaccinated children eight or younger receive two shots, spaced at least four weeks apart, for complete protection.

Adults ages 65 and up are at a higher risk of severe illness from the flu, so the CDC recommends Fluzon High-Dose, Flubok, or Fluad for protection versus the standard flu vaccine. The leading U.S. health organization says that adults who fall within this category should ask for shots that “produce a stronger immune response” than the regular flu vaccine to ensure an extra layer of protection.

Health experts typically look to Australia for a preview of how flu season will turn out in the U.S. since theirs lasts from June to September. According to the report, there weren’t any outsized numbers of hospitalizations or deaths due to the flu, offering a glimmer of hope for the upcoming flu season in the States compared to what it has been in recent years.

In 2023, the flu killed roughly 25,000 people in the U.S. and hospitalized 400,000.

“In an optimal year, you get up to about 80% [effectiveness]. In a bad year, maybe 30%,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention and control at UCHealth. “It looks like it was a fairly typical flu season. It didn’t necessarily start early, which was our concern last year.”

Since experts expect an influx of flu and COVID cases throughout this year’s flu season, they are encouraging everyone six months and older to get the new COVID-19 vaccine, designed to target the new KP.2 variant, the strain prevalent in the U.S. since April 2024. Both the COVID and flu shots can be administered at the same time.

Flu shots are available at doctor’s offices, pharmacies, health clinics, and, in some cases, even in the workplace. For insured individuals, there are no out-of-pocket costs to receive the vaccine as long as it is administered by an in-network provider.

For adults without insurance, free or low-cost vaccines may be available at some federally qualified health centers and state or local health departments, but health experts warn that the supply may be limited.

The COVID vaccine costs from $150 to $200, and flu shots cost anywhere between $25 and over $100. Children without insurance can receive vaccines against both illnesses free of charge through the government-led Vaccines for Children Program.

