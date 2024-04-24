‘Food, Wine, And Fete’ Luxury Soca Experience Returns To Miami

“Food, Wine, and Fete,” Miami’s ultimate all-inclusive Soca celebration, will return Saturday, May 18, at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park’s Grand Pavilion.

The yearly extravaganza, which debuted in 2019, is Caribbean culture at its finest. According to a press release, the event will showcase the region’s most talented chefs, mixologists, tastemakers, culinary creatives, and some of the area’s most popular wine brands, Caribbean spirits, Soca artists, and South Florida’s lively Caribbean community.

Co-founder Vanessa James expressed her deep-rooted “passion for the Caribbean” and her desire to “spark a new generation of cultural events and experiences that elevate Caribbean creatives from all genres.” She views Food, Wine, and Fete as “a love letter to the culture.”

Food, Wine, and Fete aims to transport attendees’ senses to the islands. It offers brands an opportunity to connect with an affluent, well-traveled, and diverse community while showcasing their offerings. Guests can anticipate an interactive array of experiences, live demos, and savory pop-ups that highlight the richness of the Caribbean diaspora.

This year’s lineup boasts renowned chefs like James Beard award-winning Chef Irie, award-winning pastry chef Myriam “Chef Mimi” Charles, Barbados-born Chef Paul Griffith, “Luda Can’t Cook” series Chef Alain Lemaire, and FoodieNationTT’s Shaunn Alexander. As stated on the event’s official Instagram page, a variety of vegan options will be available. Attendees can also get their tastebuds ready for some premium scotch, vodka, beer, and tequila.

The event promises a jam-packed lineup of popular DJs and Soca artists, including Teddyson John of St. Lucia and King Bubba of Barbados, who will also throw down in the kitchen.

The Soca fete is a luxury experience for guests 21 years and older. Event coordinators encourage attendees to “wear your fabulous Caribbean chic outfits and come ready to have a time.”

Food, Wine, and Fete tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $135. According to the official website of Greater Miami & Miami Beach, attendees can enter for a chance to win a “dream getaway” to a Caribbean destination.