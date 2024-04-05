‘Tis The Season’ For Mega Music Festivals That Are Black AF

As the weather heats up, so do outdoor music festivals. The spring and summer seasons are ideal for music lovers and concertgoers to kick it in the elements with a community of people looking to share good vibes and vibe out to their favorite acts. Music festivals are also a hub for outdoor dining. Food and beverage vendors pull up to feed the masses with an array of mouthwatering bites.

Nowadays, music festivals are serving up more than just food and music. Retail vendors can often be found on the premises selling a variety of merchandise. Don’t be surprised by cool activations like roller skating, picture booths, and outdoor games like hopscotch, horseshoes, or jump rope.

1) Broccoli City Festival

It’s going down in Washington, D.C., July 27-28 at Audi Field. The Broccoli City festival is a millennial moment boasting young rising acts like Baby Tate, Sexyy Red, and Victoria Monét. Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, and PartyNextDoor are popping out as featured headliners. Festivalgoers will be entertained by the likes of Desi Banks and Funny Marco, and get a taste of Bryson Tiller and Issa Rae.

2) Dreamville

Rapper J. Cole blessed the hip-hop community with Dreamville, and for music lovers overall, it is a dream. On April 6-7, Raleigh, North Carolina, will be the host city for this festival. Of course, J. Cole will headline his own event along with Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, and SZA. Jeezy and Jeremiah will take the stage during the two-day event. Songstress Monica will also bring her vocal strength to the incredible lineup.

3) Essence Festival

Like New Orleans residents, the Essence Festival is resilient and unshakable. Approaching its third year post-pandemic, Essence returns to NOLA for its 30th birthday July 4-7.

4) Lovers & Friends Festival

Las Vegas is the host city for this supersized event on May 4. Lovers & Friends is a solid festival with all your faves performing in one day. Though it is officially sold out, there is a waitlist for those who want to shoot their shot in the dark.

5) Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit

Mary J. Blige conceived a festival that celebrates women and lifts them up through a variety of activations, panel discussions, fellowship, and entertainment. This year’s event takes place in New York City during Mother’s Day weekend, May 10-12.

6) TwoGether Land Festival

The two-day jumpoff is a Southwest spinoff of the ONE MusicFest in Atlanta. The inaugural TwoGether Land Festival takes place in Downtown Dallas’ Fair Park May 25-26 with a heavy-hitter lineup that includes Lil Wayne.

