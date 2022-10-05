Foodservice Industry Veteran Joins A La Carte Menu Services, Inc. as Executive Vice President

Foodservice industry veteran, Cassie Nelson, who spent more than a decade as a senior executive at McDonald’s Corporation joins Atlanta, Ga.-based A La Carte Menu Services, Inc. as EVP and CSO of Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits.

The St. Louis, Mo. native found her passion for the food industry more than 30 years ago when she began working at her local McDonald’s restaurant as an hourly crew member. Prior to taking on her new role at Mrs. Winner’s, Nelson served as vice president of Operations for a 10,000 plus employee global airport foodservice concessionaire, Paradies Lagardère, according to a release.

“I am excited to work for a dynamic minority female-owned organization. I know the significance of having role models and mentors that look like you in the workplace and I am committed to helping other young women of color see a rewarding path forward in the restaurant industry,” stated Ms. Nelson.

“Mrs. Winner’s has tremendous upside and has every opportunity to be one of America’s best loved QSRs [Quick Service Restaurant].”

Nelson’s hiring is evidentiary of building toward an even brighter future that includes greater influence from women, people of color, and other previously underrepresented leaders as championed by the Women’s Foodservice Forum and other industry organizations.

“As we embark on our next chapter of growth for our Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits brand, we are excited to have someone of Cassie’s background and expertise to lead that charge,” said A La Carte Menu Services, Inc.’s CEO, Valerie Goldston.

“We look to expand the markets and regions in which we operate, and we have a mission to foster significant wealth creation opportunities for franchisees. Cassie’s experience in growing QSRs will be key to our achieving successes in multiple areas,” continued Ms. Goldston.

About Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits

Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits is a regional authentic Southern bone-in chicken and Southern fixins QSR chain which for decades has been a favorite of diners in the Southeastern United States. Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits dine-in and drive-thru offerings include Tantalizingly Tasty Fried Chicken, Sensational Sweet Tea, Super Cinnamon Rolls, and other Southern staples. Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits is a fast-growing QSR chain of company owned and franchised restaurants that is establishing new locations in new territories throughout the United States.