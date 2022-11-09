NFL Player Who Inspired ‘The Blind Side’ Movie Married in Nashville

The retired NFL football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, tied the knot in Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend.

Michael Oher, and his longtime partner, Tiffany Roy, exchanged their vows at the JW Marriot in Nashville on Nov. 5, People reported. Roy walked down the aisle to Beyonce‘s “Halo” and was escorted by the couple’s son, Kobi.

“The most magical part was our vows,” Roy said.

“To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a true Queen.”

Roy’s emotions were high on her wedding day. She said she was so overjoyed she could barely grasp all that was happening around her.

“For a few seconds, my mind was cloudy,” Roy added.

“Everything was moving so fast that I could not hear or focus on my own thoughts.”

Oher took to Instagram to share a candid photo from the lavish wedding.

“Filled with joy, can’t believe people took their time and came to celebrate!” he captioned the post.

“My beautiful wife, I love you so much, thank you for blessing me with our family!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Oher (@michaeloher)

After exchanging their vows, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour that included a performance by ballerinas. The reception was decorated with shades of blue and feathers, which matched the wedding theme.

The bride said that marrying her man was the biggest joy of the day.

“He is charming, loving, kind, funny, handsome, a great listener, a great cook, and an amazing father to our kids,” Roy said.

“Michael has a glow in his eyes when he looks at me. He puts me first no matter what he has on his schedule for the day he makes sure his family is taken care of. I love his love for his family and our kids.”