Building a Footwear Empire: Practical Tips for Business Owners

Renae Mowatt has always had an eye for fashion and a passion for footwear. From a young age, she stood out for her love of heels, even earning an award in high school for wearing them daily. Now, as the founder of House of Heels Miami, Mowatt has transformed her lifelong love for stylish shoes into a thriving six-figure business, proving that the right pair of heels can lead to confidence and success. The global footwear market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. In 2023, the market was valued at approximately $438.62 billion and is anticipated to reach $588.22 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030.

For entrepreneurs like Mowatt, the proliferation of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access various shoe options. These trends present ample opportunities to capture market share by offering stylish, affordable footwear that meets evolving consumer preferences.



BLACK ENTERPRISE sat with Mowatt to discuss how she scales with wise financial decisions, builds strong vendor relationships, and manages the business for longevity.

From Passion to Profit

Born in Jamaica, Mowatt moved to the United States at the age of eight. After graduating from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Science degree, she gained hands-on experience in the retail footwear industry while working at Nine West. However, her journey into entrepreneurship was not without its challenges. Her first business, a hair company, did not go as planned, but it provided valuable lessons in business management and finance. Determined to succeed, she pivoted to a business she truly loved — footwear.

“I learned a great deal from my first venture, even though it didn’t succeed. That experience taught me the significance of financial planning and resilience in business,” says Mowatt.

Building Strong Vendor Relationships

A key factor in the success of House of Heels Miami has been Mowatt’s skill in cultivating strong vendor relationships. In the highly competitive fashion and footwear industry, these relationships are crucial for securing access to quality products at affordable prices.

“I believe that business is built on trust and consistency,” she explains. “I prioritize supporting my vendors beyond mere transactions. Whether attending industry trade shows, sending small holiday gifts, or taking them out for lunch, these gestures foster loyalty and ensure that I remain a priority client.”

Thanks to these efforts, House of Heels Miami enjoys early access to new footwear inventory, competitive pricing, and flexible sourcing options —advantages that enable Mowatt to pass cost savings on to her customers.

Scaling with Smart Financial Strategies

Bootstrapping her business without external investors, Mowatt strategically utilized her credit to obtain bank loans in the early stages. Recognizing that new businesses often lack the necessary credit history for traditional financing, she ensured her credit was in excellent standing before applying for loans.

“I maintained a high credit score, kept my debt-to-income ratio low, and made timely payments,” she shares. “This enabled me to secure my first loan, which supported footwear inventory, marketing, and operational growth.”

Mowatt advises aspiring entrepreneurs to prioritize financial responsibility: “Before applying for any loan, check your credit score, pay down outstanding debts, and avoid unnecessary spending that does not contribute to growth.”

Smart Financial Management for Longevity

To ensure that House of Heels Miami remains profitable, Mowatt adheres to the Profit First Theory, a financial management strategy emphasizing profit allocation.

“At the end of each month, I allocate revenue into separate accounts — Profit, Inventory, Owner’s Pay, Taxes, and Operating Expenses,” she explained. “By adhering to this structure, I sustain a healthy cash flow and prevent overspending.”

This disciplined approach has enabled Mowatt to grow her footwear business while ensuring financial stability.

Balancing Trend and Affordability

In the ever-evolving footwear industry, staying ahead of trends is vital. Mowatt ensures that House of Heels Miami remains competitive by attending major trade shows, tracking consumer preferences, and maintaining a pricing model that balances trendiness with affordability.

“Our goal is to make high-quality, fashionable footwear accessible,” she says. “We offer competitive prices, loyalty rewards, and discounts to provide value for our customers.”

Expanding Beyond Footwear

House of Heels Miami is evolving beyond just shoes. In January, the brand officially launched its clothing line, providing stylish, fashion-forward apparel that complements its signature heels, sandals, and boots. “Our new clothing line enables customers to curate a complete, head-to-toe look,” Mowatt states. “We’re launching trendier, high-quality, and affordable pieces throughout the year — there’s so much more on the way!”

Mowatt’s journey from an aspiring entrepreneur to the owner of a successful online shoe boutique showcases perseverance, effective financial management, and a love for fashion. With a growing customer base and exciting developments on the horizon, House of Heels Miami is set for even greater success.

“House of Heels Miami is more than just a brand — it embodies confidence, empowerment, and accessibility to high-quality fashion,” said Mowatt. “Any woman can conquer the world with passion, determination, and the right pair of heels.”