The People’s Party! Dr. Cornel West Announces His Bid For President of the US

Cornel West, MA, Ph.D. is throwing in his bid for the Oval Office.

The political activist and philosopher posted a candid video on Twitter announcing his candidacy for president of the United States under a third party—the People’s Party. “Running for truth and justice,” the tweet said. “Fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for all!”

I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself – fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for… pic.twitter.com/u3NYGUbG1S — Cornel West (@CornelWest) June 5, 2023

The People’s Party was founded by a former campaign staff member for Sen. Bernie Sanders and has had active ballots in Florida, Missouri, and Virginia, CBS News reports. The highly educated activist is known for his left-winged approach to politics, supporting Sanders’ last two presidential campaigns and being openly critical of former President Barack Obama.

In the video, West, 70, speaks about caring more about the people than the votes. With clips of him as a guest on Real Time With Bill Maher and The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he breaks down why voters need to be involved. “I come from a tradition where I care about you,” West said. “I care about whether you have access to a job with a living wage, decent housing, women having control over their bodies, healthcare for all, de-escalating the destruction of the planet, the destruction of American democracy.”

The progressive politician is the third non-Republican candidate to make a presidential announcement. In addition to President Biden eyeing to remain in office, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has put in a Democratic Party bid for president in 2024. Former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner responded to the video via Twitter, expressing her support. “Elevate this thing Dr. West,” she tweeted.

Elevate this thing Dr. West🔥🔥🔥 — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) June 5, 2023